Anne Arundel County, MD

Child Gunman At Maryland Middle School Can Not Be Charged Due To New Juvenile Reform Law

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
The child is unable to be charged due to the new bill being signed into law

A child who brought a gun and loaded magazine to an Anne Arundel County school will not face any charges due to a new Juvenile Justice Reform bill that was voted into law, authorities say.

The announcement was made the day after the 12-year-old brought the handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition into MacArthur Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

"Due to the new Juvenile Justice Reform, House Bill 459 voted into law; there are NO APPLICABLE CHARGES", state an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson. "A 12-year-old can no longer be charged with certain crimes, including bringing a handgun and ammunition to school".

Since the law took effect on June 1, 2022, police say there have been dozens of cases where juvenile suspects have been located, identified, and unable to be charged. The offenses range from drug and weapons charges to sex offenses and animal abuse. Due to the bill being signed into law, the juveniles can not be charged.

Comments / 102

Juanita Moser
3d ago

If the child can't be charged, then charge the parents with child endangerment. If the child shoots someone sue the parents, county, and state.

Debbie Lang
3d ago

So now he thinks it’s ok to carry loaded weapons he needs to be punished this is not a joke it’s serious and should be treated as such here we are 7 days into the New Year and have had as many Shootings 😞

Respectfully Jae
3d ago

A SIX year old shot their teacher intentionally in Newport News, VA yesterday. Something HAS to be done, this could have been so much worse. Something HAS to change.

