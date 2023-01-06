Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, stole $125,000 from Pennsylvania Skill machines at corner stores across greater Philadelphia, police say. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Hello I'm Nik

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.

Investigators believe Warren and Laster — along with unnamed co-conspirators — donned masks and gloves before walking into the stores and breaking open the machines with sledgehammers and crowbars and stealing the cash.

Pennsylvania Skill machines are made and sold by Muncy-based vendor Miele Amusements and its "family of companies," according to its website. Miele says the gaming machines "provide legal entertainment to players and the opportunity to use their skills and strategies to win" cash prizes, meaning that each machine contains a cash box.

AG Shapiro notes that the question of the Pennsylvania Skill machines' legality is still in litigation before the Commonwealth Court.

State officials say the crew hit a total of 25 game kiosks, stealing $125,000 and causing about $114,000 more in property damages. Police also said they recovered an ATM while executing search warrants, along with cash and five guns.

“These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence, and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.”

Each is charged with multiple felonies including robbery, theft, and conspiracy, state court records show.

