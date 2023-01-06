ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

kentuckylantern.com

Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant

In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Abandoned mobile home lost in fire at Bybee

Waco Fire & Rescue and Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Drowning Creek Road near the Madison Estill County line Sunday night around 6. Responders reported heavy fire coming from the windows of the structure upon arrival. Residents in the area confirmed the structure was a...
WACO, KY
wymt.com

Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Mayor Signs emergency declaration to help with Water Line Repair

This past Friday Monticello Mayor Kenny Catron signed a Declaration of Emergency due to the below-zero temperatures and life-threatening wind chills experienced locally from December 23 2022 to January 6, 2023. The declaration is an attempt to recover funds that can be used to repair frozen and busted water lines. The request is to receive funds from FEMA.
MONTICELLO, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London

A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
LONDON, KY
1450wlaf.com

Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
thebig1063.com

Vehicle fatality in Laurel County

From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Friday crash in Clinton Co. kills Albany woman

State police say an 89-year-old Albany woman was killed on Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in neighboring Clinton County. According to police, at around 11:45 a.m. Friday Lena Dickerson, 89, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse when she pulled into the path of a 1999 Mack log truck traveling west on KY 90 . The Mack truck was being driven by Herbert Stevens, 65, of Whitley City. Stevens attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and collided with Dickerson’s vehicle.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond

One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
RICHMOND, KY
lakercountry.com

1 dead in Wayne County crash Saturday

A Monticello man was killed following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in neighboring Wayne County, according to state police. The wreck occurred on KY 90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County around 6:30 eastern time Saturday evening. Police say a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by Mark K. Hinkle, 62...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

