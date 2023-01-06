Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
No amount of money can make up for the damage done by the flood of prescription opioids into Kentucky, says a local official, as counties and cities begin receiving funds from a national settlement with pharmaceutical companies.(Photo by Getty Images) This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication...
kentuckylantern.com
Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant
In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
Troubled solar company could be on the verge of shutting down
LONDON, Ky. — Becky Jackson of London, Kentucky has made several payments for a solar power system that still hasn’t been turned on. FOCUS has interviewed many Solar Titan U.S.A. customers just like her. Now, all she can do is wonder if her system will ever be operational.
fox56news.com
Individual installs blue lights on vehicle, is stopping vehicles in Laurel County
Deputy Allen Turner is advising people an individual driving a silver-looking sedan has installed blue lights in the vehicle and has allegedly been stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County. Individual installs blue lights on vehicle, is stopping …. Deputy Allen Turner is advising people an individual driving a silver-looking sedan...
WKYT 27
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
wbontv.com
Abandoned mobile home lost in fire at Bybee
Waco Fire & Rescue and Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Drowning Creek Road near the Madison Estill County line Sunday night around 6. Responders reported heavy fire coming from the windows of the structure upon arrival. Residents in the area confirmed the structure was a...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
z93country.com
Mayor Signs emergency declaration to help with Water Line Repair
This past Friday Monticello Mayor Kenny Catron signed a Declaration of Emergency due to the below-zero temperatures and life-threatening wind chills experienced locally from December 23 2022 to January 6, 2023. The declaration is an attempt to recover funds that can be used to repair frozen and busted water lines. The request is to receive funds from FEMA.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
1450wlaf.com
Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
thebig1063.com
Vehicle fatality in Laurel County
From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
lakercountry.com
Friday crash in Clinton Co. kills Albany woman
State police say an 89-year-old Albany woman was killed on Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in neighboring Clinton County. According to police, at around 11:45 a.m. Friday Lena Dickerson, 89, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse when she pulled into the path of a 1999 Mack log truck traveling west on KY 90 . The Mack truck was being driven by Herbert Stevens, 65, of Whitley City. Stevens attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and collided with Dickerson’s vehicle.
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
lakercountry.com
1 dead in Wayne County crash Saturday
A Monticello man was killed following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend in neighboring Wayne County, according to state police. The wreck occurred on KY 90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County around 6:30 eastern time Saturday evening. Police say a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by Mark K. Hinkle, 62...
2 dead, 3 injured in Somerset collision
Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Somerset.
Missing Pulaski County girl found safe
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
Pulaski County man indicted on kidnapping, strangulation charges
An indictment warrant was issued by a Pulaski Grand Jury following a criminal investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
wymt.com
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges for his role in a crash that sent someone to the hospital. Police say the crash happened on Friday morning just before 9 on U.S. 25 W near Campbell Hill in Williamsburg. Officials did not release any details about...
