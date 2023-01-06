ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

American Pickers fans are shocked as rock legend makes surprise debut on show in new sneak peek

By Brittany Vincent
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

AMERICAN Pickers has given fans a shocking surprise with the debut of a veritable indie rock and roll legend.

Rocker Jack White, 47, shocked American Pickers fans with a teaser promoting his upcoming appearance on the popular show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3hcm_0k5uRpXR00
American Pickers fans were shocked to see rock legend Jack White teasing an appearance on the show Credit: Instagram/officialjackwhite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Da3t1_0k5uRpXR00
The Pickers looked over Jack White's project in Jack's teaser: a mobile recording truck Credit: Instagram/officialjackwhite

The guitarist revealed his upcoming appearance on his Instagram account ahead of the episode's debut on January 11, hyping fans up for his American Pickers cameo.

It looked like the team had gone over to meet Jack at his Third Man Records recording studio in Detroit to see what he had for them.

"Check it out," Jack said in the teaser he shared, clad in a casual outfit with his bright blue hair as he pointed out a mobile recording truck.

The van, filled with recording equipment and other music memorabilia, looked like it had plenty of potential to get up and running again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01R8CI_0k5uRpXR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAmhf_0k5uRpXR00

"I wanna bring it back to life," he added as the Pickers looked around the truck to examine it.

"I wanna make it a studio on wheels again," he said while he and the Pickers examined the truck and debated what it might need to be restored to its former glory.

The Pickers called the find "incredible," saying they were reviving some "serious music history."

Fans couldn't hold in their excitement about Jack joining the Pickers.

"Oh maaan this is just awesome," one wrote.

"I really don't care for the pickers, but I'm here for this!" said another.

"This is a crossover I didn't know I needed," wrote a third.

ON THE FRITZ

With the return of American Pickers this week, star Mike Wolfe is hopeful that former co-star Frank Fritz will return.

The original presented is currently recovering from a stroke and remains part of a conservatorship.

Capital Paparazzi spoke to Mike, 58, about his willingness to potentially make amends with Frank, 57, who was fired from the show in 2021.

"Frank and I are friends, he was just at my brother’s graduation for his kids right before he got his stroke," he admitted.

"If anybody’s thinking about Frank, they should be praying for him."

When asked if Frank would return to American Pickers in the future, Mike was hopeful.

"I would hope that he’s gonna be back on the show, but right now he needs to get healthier," he shared.

He did confirm that there was "absolutely hope" that Frank would return, and flat out denied rumors that he was feuding with his friend.

He called the rumors "absolutely not true".

CUTE CHARLIE

Meanwhile, Mike Wolfe shared the sweet nickname he gave his daughter Charlie.

The American Pickers star took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his 10-year-old daughter.

Clad in a plush robe and house slippers, Charlie looked out the doorway of her home in the image.

Mike called his daughter "Baby Wolfe" in the photo caption.

He wrote: "Baby Wolfe Soaking up the warm weather here in Tennessee."

Fans couldn't believe the 10-year-old in the photo was Mike's "little girl".

One commenter wrote "She was just a little girl!!"

Another asked: "That's Charlie?!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c3Qt_0k5uRpXR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwzxK_0k5uRpXR00

A third wrote: Another fan commented: "She was just 2 what happened…!"

Mike has shared images of his daughter in the past, but Charlie had grown considerably since the proud papa posted a photo of her last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYY3l_0k5uRpXR00
Jack wanted to make the truck a 'studio on wheels' again with the Pickers' help, as seen in the promo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFAFu_0k5uRpXR00
The Pickers were shown to be excited about bringing the 'incredible' find back to life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M24z0_0k5uRpXR00
Jack looked to be very involved in the music-centric project and showed lots of enthusiasm

Comments / 54

Steven Hamel
4d ago

I've been around since the '60s, and I'm a serious rock and roll fan. I can name dozens of rock Legends. funny, this guy's not on the list. Legend, not.

Reply(4)
19
Jim Taylor
5d ago

He's been on the show before. Bought a huge elephant head rack from them one time. White is a huge rock star for some. Some of his stuff is really good, some an acquired taste and some is kinda weird. He's not afraid to try new things and is kinda eccentric in some ways. What star isn't full of themselves at times? Ego is in the eyes of the beholder. To each his own. Listen or watch or don't. Nobody really cares unless they are infringed upon. At least it should be that way. Life's too short to sweat the little 💩

Reply(4)
12
fred in AZ
4d ago

get rid of your doofus brother and bring frank back...bringing in celebrity guests not going to save your sinking ship

Reply(2)
18
