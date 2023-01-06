Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
New report gives insights and recommendations on child well-being in Vermont
Key topics include the impact of the housing crisis on families with children and the increase in children experiencing mental health conditions. Vermont Business Magazine A newly released report from Building Bright Futures and Vermont’s Early Childhood Data and Policy Center, titled The State of Vermont’s Children: 2022 Year in Review, provides an objective, data-driven assessment of the well-being of young children and families in Vermont. The report includes the 2023 Policy Recommendations from Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network on how best to improve outcomes for each and every child in the prenatal period to age 8 and their family.
vermontbiz.com
Sullivan, et al: This has to stop
This commentary is by Megan Sullivan, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Tino Rutanhira, Co-Founder and Board Chair for the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, and Kelly Stoddard Poor, Director of Advocacy & Outreach for AARP VT. In the past year, local news outlets have...
vermontbiz.com
Chris Bradley: Self defense in Vermont
By Chris Bradley When we consider Vermont, we must recognize that the vast majority of Vermont is rural. We also must recognize that Vermont has a chronic issue with the proper staffing of law enforcement, such that Vermont typically has one of the lowest Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) law enforcement officers per 100,000 residents in the nation. For 2019 we were the absolute lowest.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Mutual donates $16,000 to COTS
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Mutual Insurance Group donated a record $16,000 to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) as part of the Cats Win, Community Wins program, a multi-year, community-based, collaboration between Vermont Mutual Insurance Group and the University of Vermont. Since the program’s debut in 2017, Vermont Mutual has donated $80,000 to local non-profits through the Cats Win, Community Wins initiative and has awarded more than $3.5 million dollars through the Vermont Mutual Charitable Giving Fund since its inception in 2014.
vermontbiz.com
Burlington Mayor Weinberger releases 2023 legislative priorities
Mayor calls for urgent state action to help Burlington and other Vermont cities address the many post-pandemic crises we are facing. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger released the Administration’s Legislative Priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session. The Mayor’s priorities include funding for the city’s new high school and technical center, public safety, gun safety, initiatives to support housing creation and end homelessness, new support for substance misuse and mental health, climate action, and more.
vermontbiz.com
Apply to Vend in the Vermont Building at the Big E!
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is now requesting applications from Vermont businesses interested in vending inside the Vermont Building at the 2023 Big E! The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place each September in West Springfield, MA.
vermontbiz.com
2022 prison research survey results, downward trend
Survey results from staff, incarcerated people at Southern State Correctional Facility highlight challenges in correctional staffing, preparing incarcerated individuals for release, and mental health. Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont (UVM), Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC), and the Urban Institute today released the second round of findings from the...
vermontbiz.com
Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire announces officer promotions
Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire(link is external) has promoted a dozen officers in recognition of their "significant contributions" to the growth and continued success of the institution. Those promoted and their new titles are:. Kory Cantin (St Johnsbury), credit analyst, to commercial loan officer I. Brandon Nielsen (Stowe),...
vermontbiz.com
VMEC board elections, broadband map, lean management plan
Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center VMEC has announced the results of its December 6, 2022, annual election of VMEC Advisory Board members. Newly elected to the VMEC Advisory Board for two-year terms were Melissa Bounty, Assistant Director, Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation (Montpelier) and Cristin O’Donnell, Director of Training and Development, Cabot Creamery Cooperative/ Agri-Mark Inc. (Waitsfield). Dr. Parwinder Grewal, Ph.D., President, Vermont State University (Randolph Center) was designated an ex-officio Advisory Board member.
vermontbiz.com
Community Bank donates $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge
Vermont Business Magazine Community Bank(link is external)’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, Vermont, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who must receive treatment away from home. The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes...
vermontbiz.com
Survey: $12,900 is the 2023 savings goal for the average Vermonter
This compares to a national average savings goal of $8,082. Nebraskans aim to save the most ($16,093); North Dakotans the least ($1,565). Infographic(link is external) showing savings goals across America. Vermont Business Magazine As the new year begins, it’s usually the time we start to think about what we want...
vermontbiz.com
Blue Cross Vermont promotes Pinello-White to chief administrative officer
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont(link is external) has elevated Director of Human Resources and Facilities Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of chief administrative officer. In her new position, Pinello-White oversees claims; mail and document management; payment integrity; audit; human resources; learning and organizational development; and facilities.
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices heading up
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices are down 24 cents from a month ago and are up 7 cents from one year ago. The lowest price in the state is $2.99 in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.69 in Burlington.
vermontbiz.com
Citizens Bank M&A outlook optimistic despite headwinds
After peak of 2021 and disruption of 2022, survey participants have positive outlook for 2023. Vermont Business Magazine Citizens’ 2023 M&A Outlook revealed both upbeat expectations for company performance and high desire for growth in a low-growth world in the coming year. The annual survey of 400 leaders at US middle-market companies and private equity firms also indicated that buyer and seller sentiment about mergers and acquisitions will return to pre-pandemic norms as the macroeconomic backdrop stabilizes. Citizens has bank branches across Vermont.
Comments / 0