Key topics include the impact of the housing crisis on families with children and the increase in children experiencing mental health conditions. Vermont Business Magazine A newly released report from Building Bright Futures and Vermont’s Early Childhood Data and Policy Center, titled The State of Vermont’s Children: 2022 Year in Review, provides an objective, data-driven assessment of the well-being of young children and families in Vermont. The report includes the 2023 Policy Recommendations from Vermont’s Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network on how best to improve outcomes for each and every child in the prenatal period to age 8 and their family.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO