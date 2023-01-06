ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Crash closes inbound lanes of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All I-85 southbound lanes are shut down after Medic says four people were killed in a vehicle crash/fire late Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place on I-85 south near Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. The lanes are closed near Exit 46....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian struck, killed on The Plaza in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Medic says a pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning on The Plaza in east Charlotte, not far from Milton Road. This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road. This stretch of The Plaza is busy and there are not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

High speed pursuit leads to wreck, charges for Charlotte man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man crashed his motorcycle after reaching speeds of more than 150 miles-an-hour on I-85 after he was being pursued by deputies, according to Rowan Co. deputies. According to the report, Christopher Serrano, 29, was spotted speeding and weaving through traffic on the interstate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a woman was killed Tuesday morning on The Plaza in east Charlotte, not far from Milton Road. According to police, they responded to a call around 7:02 a.m. for a woman that was waving a knife and threatening others in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to talk to the woman but she walked backward toward The Plaza street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Uber driver injured in Charlotte shooting, robbery

CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bicyclist hit by a car last week off The Plaza has died, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Monday. Kristie Nicole Crowder, 30, died Friday afternoon, almost 24 hours after being struck close to the intersection of Hamorton Place. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Cheerwine Festival returning to Salisbury on May 20

SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

FIRST ALERT: Rain, severe storms still possible Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry and mild conditions continue through Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms moving in Thursday. First Alert Weather Day Thursday: evening rain, storms. Friday: Mountain snow, dry for Charlotte. Another pleasant afternoon is on the way with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gas prices rise nearly 14 cents over previous week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 13.8 cents over the previous week, sitting at $2.11 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. Gas prices in Charlotte are 3.8 cents per...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a tragic airplane crash that claimed the lives of 21 people at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. On the morning of Jan. 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 took off en route to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, S.C. About one minute after takeoff, the plane struck a maintenance hangar located near the runway, destroying it on impact and causing it to burst into flames.
CHARLOTTE, NC

