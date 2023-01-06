Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Nampa Maverik sold the winning $1 Million Idaho lottery ticket
NAMPA, Idaho — The Maverik store on Franklin Blvd in Nampa, Idaho sold the winning Idaho Million Dollar Raffle ticket this week. The winners of the million-dollar prize were Steve and Kim Mitchell. The Mitchell couple, who are regulars at the Maverik on Franklin, was surprised when one of their tickets had the winning numbers.
Why you Want to Avoid or Visit the Weirdest Town Idaho Has
Traveling is one of the true joys in life. Getting to see other cultures, and climates, and seeing the world is something that many of us thrive to do. Sometimes the places we visit live up to the hype, while other times a destination may disappoint. They can disappoint for different reasons, such as being too crowded, boring, not what your expectations were, or perhaps the place is weird. That term can mean different things, but we have all been to places that were a little odd and different than we are used to and expected. Each state has a few weird towns, and Idaho is not excluded, but which town in the Gem State is the weirdest?
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
Don’t Tread On Me Appears at Idaho Governor’s Ball
I had someone text me and ask if I could share a picture I referenced from the Governor’s Ball, which took place Saturday at the Capitol in Boise. This was Monday morning, and I had been talking about the case of Sara Walton Brady. She was the mom arrested in Meridian for taking her kids to a public park during the infamous COVID lockdown of 2020.
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
Are You Idaho’s Millionaire? Check the Winning Idaho $1 Million Raffle Numbers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle you might have a big check waiting for you in Boise. The Idaho Lottery revealed the winning numbers to the raffle Wednesday for the top single prize of a $1,000,000; the winning number is 1 8 0 2 8 9. But, even if the top prize is claimed there are other prizes ranging from two $10,000 prizes to multiple $15 prizes. Winners have 180 days from Jan. 4, 2022 to claim their prizes. The last winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 waited until just a few days before the deadline to claim his prize. Tickets can be checked at idaholottery.com. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise, all other winning tickets, a total of 15,000, can be claimed at retailers or by mailing them to the Idaho Lottery. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made by the Idaho $1 Million Raffle that will go to state public schools.
proclaimerscv.com
Idaho Stimulus Checks Is Near, See If You Qualify
Residents of Idaho might soon get the tax rebate that legislatures earlier this month state have promised. It is expected that the state tax commission to begin processing the tax rebates of Idaho from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Tax Rebates In Idaho?. Early this...
Wrestling: Vale’s Ava Collins stuns nationally-ranked opponent in Idaho’s Rollie Lane Invitational
Vale junior Ava Collins may have just picked up the biggest victory of her wrestling career in the form of a gold medal at the Rollie Lane Invitational in Idaho. Collins won the 145-pound title in Nampa with a dominant 7-1 decision win over Mia Furman of Mountain View (Idaho). Furman, a senior, is currently ranked No. 6 at 144 pounds in the National Girls High School Rankings compiled by USA Wrestling, Flowrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
Idaho standout girl wrestler wins prestigious West Coast tournament title months after father dies tragically
NAMPA, Idaho - With the unmistakable sound of the referee’s hand hitting the mat, Kadence Beck was unable to hold it in any longer. The Grangeville High School senior immediately rolled over and put her hands in front of her face to hide the tears. They were two and a half months in the making. ...
Popular Boise Drive-In Teases New, Second Location
When it comes to grabbing a burger in Boise, where do folks go? Many would argue there are very few top-rated, local options. If you've been in the Treasure Valley for any amount of time and you're a lover of a great burger or drive-in, odds are someone has told you about Big Bun. A staple in Boise since 1954, there's no competing with these fresh, locally made burgers.
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
