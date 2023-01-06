Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Newly elected, reelected Laramie County legislators take oaths as 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County’s newly elected Wyoming House and Senate lawmakers took their oaths of office as the 67th Wyoming Legislature convened today at the State Capitol. The three new representatives are Rep. Daniel Singh for District 61, Rep. Tamara Trujillo for District 44 and Rep. Ben...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
School District Mourns Loss of Student
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
capcity.news
Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hunt; Marion; Mooney
Julia Ann Hunt, 66, of Cheyenne, died on January 1, 2023 in Cheyenne. Julie was born in Garland, Texas, on June 8, 1956, where she grew up and lived most of her life. In 2014, she moved to Cheyenne Wyoming to be near her daughter and grandchildren. If you knew...
capcity.news
Cheyenne artist announced as finalist for vodka label art competition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include local artist James Overstreet. See more of Overstreet’s work here.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now WKND at 5:30 pm - VOD - Church Safety
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Douglas Budget
My Front Door Opens New Office
My Front Door has moved into new office facilities in Cheyenne that will allow the non-profit to expand and improve its mission of helping low and moderate-income Wyoming families become successful homeowners. The new location at 3260 Nationway has been named the Williams Center at the My Front Door Campus.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/9/23–1/10/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Local liquor delivery woman hopes to lower drunk driving, promote sober assistance
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A liquor delivery service is available for the Cheyenne community to use, and it’s all driven by a local businesswoman intent on keeping drunk drivers off the streets. Residents can order alcohol available in DT’s Discount Liquor Store and have it delivered by Sara Gabriel,...
capcity.news
Registration opens for Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Registration for the City of Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League is now open. Each team is guaranteed eight games, and all games will be played Monday through Thursday at the Youth Activity and Community Center, depending on the number of teams. Early registration is going...
capcity.news
Laramie County average gas price up 27 cents, remains 2nd cheapest in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County continues to have the second cheapest gas in Wyoming as the local and national average prices climbed for the second straight week. Local prices are up 27 cents this week while national prices climbed 8.2 cents. The national average price for a gallon of...
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
