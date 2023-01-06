ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

School District Mourns Loss of Student

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Hunt; Marion; Mooney

Julia Ann Hunt, 66, of Cheyenne, died on January 1, 2023 in Cheyenne. Julie was born in Garland, Texas, on June 8, 1956, where she grew up and lived most of her life. In 2014, she moved to Cheyenne Wyoming to be near her daughter and grandchildren. If you knew...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne artist announced as finalist for vodka label art competition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include local artist James Overstreet. See more of Overstreet’s work here.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming News Now WKND at 5:30 pm - VOD - Church Safety

Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

My Front Door Opens New Office

My Front Door has moved into new office facilities in Cheyenne that will allow the non-profit to expand and improve its mission of helping low and moderate-income Wyoming families become successful homeowners. The new location at 3260 Nationway has been named the Williams Center at the My Front Door Campus.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting

Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/9/23–1/10/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Registration opens for Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Registration for the City of Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League is now open. Each team is guaranteed eight games, and all games will be played Monday through Thursday at the Youth Activity and Community Center, depending on the number of teams. Early registration is going...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne

A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
GILLETTE, WY

