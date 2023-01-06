Read full article on original website
State seeks applicants for PRC Tribal Advisory Council
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s office is looking for people to bring Native voices to the Public Regulation Commission (PRC). That body is responsible for regulating public utilities throughout the state. After being switched from an elected body to an appointed body, the state’s Public Regulation Commission is now staffed with officials not selected by […]
NEA-NM President discusses Governor Lujan-Grisham's health care pledge for educators
In her recent inaugural speech, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham pledged to fully fund health care for educators. Scott Brocato spoke with Mary Parr Sanchez, president of the National Education Association New Mexico, about the governor’s pledge and what it will mean for educators.
New Mexico representative proposes bill for better treatment of movie extras
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid. Movie extras and stand ins work long hours and often in tough conditions to help film a movie. Now as the industry grows in New Mexico, lawmakers may vote […]
State Rep. Terrazas to host town hall Thursday
State Rep. Luis Terrazas will hold a town hall-style meeting Thursday at Cross Point Church in Silver City from 2-3 p.m., in advance of the 2023 session of the New Mexico Legislature, which begins next Tuesday, Jan. 17. “People deserve the right to have access to legislators,” Terrazas said. “It’s...
Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda
The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
Doctor: New Mexico leaves incarcerated people’s health problems untreated
A New Mexico Department of Corrections official walks toward the front entrance of the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants in November 2021. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source New Mexico) People complain all the time to Dr. Janet Arrowsmith about the health care they can or can’t receive...
New Mexico lawmakers push for wildfire claims changes
Congress has approved nearly $4 billion for victims of the 2022 fire so far.
LARSO Director Calls On Community To Ask Legislators To Support New Mexico Senior Centers This Session
My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month, we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
New Mexico delegation seeks changes to wildfire aid rules
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s congressional delegation says the U.S. government should make changes to rules proposed for processing damage claims stemming from a historic wildfire sparked by forest managers. The delegation sent a letter to FEMA on Thursday as the federal agency prepares to wrap up public comment on the rules. The delegation noted that unlike a more affluent part of New Mexico that was devastated by a government-sparked wildfire in 2000, this part of northern New Mexico is more rural, has higher poverty rates and a high percentage of Spanish speakers. The delegation also said many residents are still reeling from the emotional, financial and physical tolls of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and that post-fire flooding has been a big concern for the mountainous areas. “By providing thorough guidance and adding claims navigators early in the process, FEMA can ensure that claimants have the necessary resources in place to help them quickly and accurately assess the damages and repairs needed to move forward and receive the compensation as authorized by Congress,” the delegation wrote.
New Mexico Office Of Broadband Access & Expansion Seeks Public’s Urgent Assistance To Improve Internet Access
Whether it’s buying groceries, participating in a doctor’s appointment, or educating our kids, connectivity is critical to our day-to-day lives. With this in mind, the state Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) is sharing an important request with individual state employees and state agencies. There is an...
Pueblos Start Legal Proceedings to Quantify Their Rio Grande Water Rights
For the first time in 40 years, a stretch of the Middle Rio Grande that flows through Albuquerque surrendered to a blazing hot 100-plus-degree temperatures in late July. As the fifth-longest river in the U.S. went dry and became a collection of puddles, it left an array of aquatic life, some endangered, stranded and hard pressed to find a spot to call home. It also signaled that more rationing of water for farmers is again on the horizon.
LGBTQIA+ affirming behavioral health professionals now just a phone call away in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 988 crisis support phoneline now offers connections to LGBTQIA+ affirming behavioral health professionals. The state’s Human Services Department (HSD) says the new support will help those in need. “Linking those in need to compassionate and effective care by expanding access to affirming support for LGBTQIA+ youth is a key step in […]
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators
Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
New Mexico will send more child support money to families
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
New Mexico lawmaker seeks country's largest minimum wage – $16 an hour by 2024
(The Center Square) - New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33 percent minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also see an annual increase tied to inflation.
Local union leaders push back on state’s plan to remove telework for employees
A Union's local branch president said many state workers are confused about the new plan for employees to come back to the office.
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
What To Expect On Your First Visit To A New Mexico Dispensary
Your first time can be scary. Especially when it used to be illegal!. New Mexico became the 18th state to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2021, but many have yet to make it to a dispensary. Very little has been known about dispensaries as they are just now existing in most states - so what's the deal?
Let's Talk MAT for people who are incarcerated
Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/12 8am: Medications like methadone and suboxone could help save lives, and increase people’s chances of entering into, or staying in recovery when given to people in prison or jail. Moreover, the department of justice recently released guidance that denying these treatments could be considered a violation of the Americans with Disabilities act. Plus they reduce recidivism, and lower costs. So why is it still so rare to see these medications offered when someone ends up behind bars?
ABQ Journal’s John Trever “nails it”
John Trever of the Journal always has a perceptive take on the political situation in New Mexico. His latest cartoon from Sunday is as usual spot-on.
