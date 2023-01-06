ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas medical marijuana sales break annual record

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ medical marijuana patients set a new annual record for spending across the state’s dispensaries in 2022.

Residents spent $276.3 million to buy 50,547 pounds of cannabis at the state’s 38 locations. This broke the previous annual high of $264.9 million spent in 2021.

“Overall, more than $753 million has been spent to purchase 123,650 pounds of medical marijuana since 2019. State tax revenue from medical marijuana totaled $32 million in 2022. This included $16.3 million from the state’s 6.5% sales tax along with $15.7 million from the 4.0% privilege tax. Both of these taxes apply to all patient purchases. However, only the 4.0% privilege tax applies when a cultivator sells product to a dispensary.”

Scott Hardin, Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration

The Releaf Center in Bentonville sold 3,670.75 pounds of medical marijuana last year, which was the third-highest total in the state. The Arkansas Department of Health reports that there are 89,855 active patient cards in the state.

