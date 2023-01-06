ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Patrick Peterson Had One of His Best Seasons in 2022

After a decade in Arizona with the Cardinals, Patrick Peterson came to the Minnesota Vikings. As a veteran defensive back, he seemed like the perfect presence in the locker room, and he still possessed the talent to hold down a top cornerback spot in the NFL. Now after his 12th regular season, it’s possible that Patrick Peterson had one of his best seasons of his NFL career in 2022.
NFC North Round-Up: Week 18 Includes Some Spoiled Cheese

The 2022 NFL regular season has officially come to an end, and it concluded with a matchup between two NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. While the Lions turned the Packers into spoiled cheese, earlier in the day, the Minnesota Vikings faced off with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Here’s how all the action went down in the final week of the regular season.
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Doubt Surrounds Aaron Rodgers’ Future in the NFL

Unless you missed Sunday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, you already know that Aaron Rodgers and the surging Packers had their playoff hopes ended by Detroit in Lambeau Field. Following that game, the Packers QB seemed a bit more reflective and sentimental than normal. This postgame attitude and the comments made in the wake of the loss cast some doubt on Aaron Rodgers’ future in the NFL.
Window to Extend Justin Jefferson Officially Opens

Per Field Yates, the window to extend Justin Jefferson has officially opened. Obviously, the intense negotiations are only going to get going once the postseason is done for Minnesota. The team has more important matters to focus on; their 13-4 regular season record gives them a shot in the final tournament. Jefferson – like his teammates – will be putting his efforts into preparing for the New York Giants, the Vikings’ Wild Card opponent.
The Vikings Need to Keep an Eye on the Houston Texans This Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the 14 lucky teams that have not begun their offseason yet, but for the other 18 NFL franchises, the offseason is in full swing. In particular, the Houston Texans are a team that have made headlines for a number of reasons already, and the Vikings need to keep an eye on them moving through the winter and spring. Here are a few reasons why.
A New First Is Coming for Justin Jefferson

On Sunday, a new first is coming for Justin Jefferson. Just three years into his NFL career, Jefferson has done it all. He led the league in both receiving yards and receptions. The Minnesota Vikings superstar wideout can lay claim to being the best in the entire league, and he’s broken a handful of franchise records already.
Vikings Beat the Bears, Close Regular Season with 13th Win

The Minnesota Vikings headed into Week 18 with an outside shot at claiming the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, and because of that, they ran their starters out at the beginning of the game. Meanwhile, the Bears had no reason to win this game, and they spent much of the game playing their backups, including starting QB Nathan Peterman.
Wild Card NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 14 Playoff Teams

The 2022 regular season is officially over, and the playoff field has been set. With that, it’s time to go over the postseason field and rank all 14 playoff teams in the Wild Card NFL power rankings. 1. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3 This Week: Bye. The Chiefs clinched the...
Vikings Podcast: Playoff Time

The Minnesota Vikings are 13-4 and going to the playoffs. More specifically, they’re the 3 seed in the NFC, which means they’ll be hosting the New York Giants in RD1. On the latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast – we discuss the comfortable win over the Bears before previewing the playoffs.
Vikings Draft Thermometer: WR Quentin Johnston

Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: TCU WR Quentin Johnston.
