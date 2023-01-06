ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

MBB Falls in Overtime at FIU

MIAMI – UAB men's basketball (12-4, 3-2 C-USA) dropped its second-straight game on the road at FIU (8-7, 2-2 C-USA) in overtime, 90-87. Dashon Gittens' layup and free throw with one second remaining gave the Panthers the overtime victory. Despite a slow start from each team on the offensive...
UAB WBB Wraps Up Homestand Against FIU

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's basketball team concludes its two-game homestand on Jan. 7 when it hosts FIU. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. UAB (9-4, 1-3 C-USA) is coming off a 75-47 win over Florida Atlantic on Jan. 5. The Blazers are a perfect 6-0 at Bartow Arena this season.
UAB MBB Travels to Miami to Face FIU

MIAMI - UAB men's basketball (12-3, 3-1 C-USA) looks to bounce back on Saturday at FIU (7-7, 1-2 C-USA) at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be available on ESPN+. It will air on 100.5 ESPN JOX 2 with David Crane and Mo Finley on the call. SERIES HISTORY. UAB...
Meet The Staff: Offensive Coordinator Alex Mortensen

BIRMINGHAM – An integral member of Alabama's offensive staff for the last eight years, Alex Mortensen was one of Trent Dilfer's first hires in December of 2022 as UAB's offensive coordinator. "Alex has had massive success at the University of Alabama training some of the finest quarterbacks the country...
Meet The Staff: Defensive Coordinator Sione Ta’ufo’ou

BIRMINGHAM – Head Coach Trent Dilfer named Sione Ta'ufo'ou (See-own-ee Tau-FOE-oh) as UAB's defensive coordinator in December of 2022. Ta'ufo'ou and Dilfer have worked together for over a decade and Ta'ufo'ou will lead the UAB defense into the 2023 season. "I have known Sione since 2012 and found him...
