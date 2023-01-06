ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Watch UFCs Stephen Thompson wreck bodybuilder with leg kicks

Whatever you do, don't get kicked by “Wonderboy.”. While it isn't so popular nowadays, there was once a time when content creators — and even reporters — would go to mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters’ gyms and let them kick them or slam them. It is always funny to see a regular person suffer from a soft leg kick, especially when we see them every weekend in full force.
MMAmania.com

Diana Avsaragova fully healed and on a mission for busy 2023: ‘It’s all about fighting this year’

Diana Avsaragova has been hindered thus far in her blossoming five-fight mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 24-year-old Russian Flyweight prospect is undefeated in her career, managing to primarily out-strike her opponents en route to each victory. As impressive as she’s been on the feet, Avsaragova’s background is wrestling. She just hasn’t been able to display it because of a four-year-old injury.
MMAmania.com

Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’

The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
MMAmania.com

Former UFC fighter arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend into unconsciousness

Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa, who also competed for Bellator MMA and Tachi Palace Fights, among other promotions, has been arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. The 36 year-old Carrizosa, nicknamed “Insane,” allegedly struck and injured...
MMAmania.com

WWE sale: UFC parent company Endeavor listed among ‘most plausible buyers’

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the largest and most prolific professional wrestling company in history, is expected to be sold at some point later this year in much the same way Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was gobbled up back in summer 2016. In fact, WWE may end up with the same...
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley demands Henry Cejudo fight after ‘AljoComain’ stalls next UFC title defense

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling or “AljoComain” as Sean O’Malley likes to call him — presumably because “Funk Master” is always playing second fiddle to a more important title fight — is still recovering from a torn bicep and unlikely to meet his own deadline for the oft-teased Henry Cejudo title defense in March.
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Watch Sean O’Malley’s training partner score TKO win

Marcus McGhee — teammate and one of Sean O’Malley’s sparring partners — scored an impressive technical knockout win this weekend (Fri., Jan. 6, 2023) at LFA 149 in Chandler, Arizona. McGhee was one of O’Malley’s main UFC 280 training partners for his fight against Petr Yan and has become close with the UFC superstar over the years.
CHANDLER, AZ
MMAmania.com

Latest UFC Vegas 67 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Imavov vs. Strickland’ on Jan. 14

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card) TOP RANKED MIDDLEWEIGHT STANDOUTS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off 2023 with another exciting event inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023, headlined by No. 7-ranked Middleweight contender, Sean Strickland, who steps up on super short notice to lock horns with No. 12-seeded Nassourdine Imavov. In UFC Vegas 67’s co-main event, Bantamweight bangers Umar Nurmagomedov and Raoni Barcelos hook ‘em up for a spot in the 135-pound title chase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira targets March or April return, questions if Beneil Dariush is ‘the fight’ for title contention

Charles Oliveira wants his title back. The Lightweight and Featherweight divisions will be showcased against each other next month (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia at UFC 284. Islam Makhachev seeks his first title defense by fending off reigning Featherweight kingpin and pound-for-pound best, Alexander Volkanovski. Had Oliveira stifled...
MMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier names Nate Diaz as the one who got away

Anyone with half a brain would tell you that Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a banger of a fight, and that UFC should have booked it when it had the chance for Diaz’s last fight with the promotion at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. Instead, UFC tried to...
MMAmania.com

Sean Strickland steps in for injured Kelvin Gastelum, faces Nassourdine Imavov in new UFC Vegas 67 main event

2023 has gotten off to a chaotic start in mixed martial arts (MMA). ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 9, 2023) that the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of the year has suffered a main event change right at the start of fight week. Kelvin Gastelum (17-8) has been injured out of his headlining clash against Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) and will be replaced by Sean Strickland (25-5).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Kevin Lee feels he’s ‘best option’ for Jake Paul’s MMA debut, prefers $1 million over a UFC return

Kevin Lee is trying to escape mixed martial arts (MMA) limbo in early 2023. The “Mo-Town Phenom” returned to the win column in 2022 with one fight, defeating fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Diego Sanchez, via a unanimous decision in each’s Eagle Fighting Championship debut (watch highlights). Since then, the Russia-based promotion has returned home with no sight of a U.S. return anytime soon.
MMAmania.com

Bellator MMA re-signs A.J. McKee to an exclusive multi-year contract

A.J. McKee will be fighting for Bellator MMA for the foreseeable future and beyond because the former Featherweight champion of the world has inked a new multi-fight, multi-year contract with the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. Bellator announced the news via a press release:. “Our top priority has always...

Comments / 0

Community Policy