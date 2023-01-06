Read full article on original website
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, passing away unexpectedly in late Dec. 2022. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter, Angela Lee, Victoria died on Dec. 26, 2022, in...
Watch UFCs Stephen Thompson wreck bodybuilder with leg kicks
Whatever you do, don't get kicked by “Wonderboy.”. While it isn't so popular nowadays, there was once a time when content creators — and even reporters — would go to mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters’ gyms and let them kick them or slam them. It is always funny to see a regular person suffer from a soft leg kick, especially when we see them every weekend in full force.
Diana Avsaragova fully healed and on a mission for busy 2023: ‘It’s all about fighting this year’
Diana Avsaragova has been hindered thus far in her blossoming five-fight mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 24-year-old Russian Flyweight prospect is undefeated in her career, managing to primarily out-strike her opponents en route to each victory. As impressive as she’s been on the feet, Avsaragova’s background is wrestling. She just hasn’t been able to display it because of a four-year-old injury.
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
Former UFC fighter arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend into unconsciousness
Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa, who also competed for Bellator MMA and Tachi Palace Fights, among other promotions, has been arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. The 36 year-old Carrizosa, nicknamed “Insane,” allegedly struck and injured...
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
Gervonta Davis says Ryan Garcia is ‘definitely next’ as April 15th showdown looms
With his ninth-round TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, Gervonta Davis has done his part to clear the way for a highly anticipated superfight against Ryan Garcia. Davis and Garcia have been going back and forth for a while now, and many worried that...
WWE sale: UFC parent company Endeavor listed among ‘most plausible buyers’
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the largest and most prolific professional wrestling company in history, is expected to be sold at some point later this year in much the same way Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was gobbled up back in summer 2016. In fact, WWE may end up with the same...
Valentina Shevchenko unhappy with 2022 inactivity: ‘What’s happening with you girls - Why so quiet?’
It was an uncharacteristically quiet year for UFC women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, in 2022. The Kyrgyzstani fighter has fought twice a year like clockwork since 2015, amassing an impressive seven title defenses. But, last year “Bullet” only got one fight in: a controversial split decision win over Taila...
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Sean O’Malley demands Henry Cejudo fight after ‘AljoComain’ stalls next UFC title defense
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling or “AljoComain” as Sean O’Malley likes to call him — presumably because “Funk Master” is always playing second fiddle to a more important title fight — is still recovering from a torn bicep and unlikely to meet his own deadline for the oft-teased Henry Cejudo title defense in March.
Highlights! Watch Sean O’Malley’s training partner score TKO win
Marcus McGhee — teammate and one of Sean O’Malley’s sparring partners — scored an impressive technical knockout win this weekend (Fri., Jan. 6, 2023) at LFA 149 in Chandler, Arizona. McGhee was one of O’Malley’s main UFC 280 training partners for his fight against Petr Yan and has become close with the UFC superstar over the years.
Knockout! Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia full fight video highlights
Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) retained his WBA lightweight title last night (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., with an impressive ninth-round TKO (retirement) over game opponent Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KO). Both fighters came out slow over...
Latest UFC Vegas 67 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Imavov vs. Strickland’ on Jan. 14
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card) TOP RANKED MIDDLEWEIGHT STANDOUTS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) kicks off 2023 with another exciting event inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023, headlined by No. 7-ranked Middleweight contender, Sean Strickland, who steps up on super short notice to lock horns with No. 12-seeded Nassourdine Imavov. In UFC Vegas 67’s co-main event, Bantamweight bangers Umar Nurmagomedov and Raoni Barcelos hook ‘em up for a spot in the 135-pound title chase.
Charles Oliveira targets March or April return, questions if Beneil Dariush is ‘the fight’ for title contention
Charles Oliveira wants his title back. The Lightweight and Featherweight divisions will be showcased against each other next month (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia at UFC 284. Islam Makhachev seeks his first title defense by fending off reigning Featherweight kingpin and pound-for-pound best, Alexander Volkanovski. Had Oliveira stifled...
Dustin Poirier names Nate Diaz as the one who got away
Anyone with half a brain would tell you that Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a banger of a fight, and that UFC should have booked it when it had the chance for Diaz’s last fight with the promotion at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. Instead, UFC tried to...
Sean Strickland steps in for injured Kelvin Gastelum, faces Nassourdine Imavov in new UFC Vegas 67 main event
2023 has gotten off to a chaotic start in mixed martial arts (MMA). ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 9, 2023) that the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of the year has suffered a main event change right at the start of fight week. Kelvin Gastelum (17-8) has been injured out of his headlining clash against Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) and will be replaced by Sean Strickland (25-5).
Kevin Lee feels he’s ‘best option’ for Jake Paul’s MMA debut, prefers $1 million over a UFC return
Kevin Lee is trying to escape mixed martial arts (MMA) limbo in early 2023. The “Mo-Town Phenom” returned to the win column in 2022 with one fight, defeating fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Diego Sanchez, via a unanimous decision in each’s Eagle Fighting Championship debut (watch highlights). Since then, the Russia-based promotion has returned home with no sight of a U.S. return anytime soon.
Bellator MMA re-signs A.J. McKee to an exclusive multi-year contract
A.J. McKee will be fighting for Bellator MMA for the foreseeable future and beyond because the former Featherweight champion of the world has inked a new multi-fight, multi-year contract with the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. Bellator announced the news via a press release:. “Our top priority has always...
