Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes & Bobby McFerrin To Receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards

Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
Recipients of Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award Announced
The Recording Academy has announced this year's recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is awarded to those that "during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording."
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album
Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Gordy Harmon, founding member of The Whispers, dies at 79
(January 6, 2023) His name wasn’t known to music fans generally, but he was an original member of one of the all-time great vocal groups. Today we say a sad goodbye to Gordy Harmon, one of the founding members of the iconic singing group The Whispers. Harmon died last night in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79.
George Harrison’s Wife Thinks Their Son, Dhani, Was ‘Some Sort of an Anchor’ at Concert for George: ‘Somehow Through Him, George Was Really Present’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, thinks their son, Dhani, was 'some sort of an anchor' at George's tribute, Concert for George.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Mark Curry & Keith Murray Confirm Puff Daddy Got Smacked and Choked by Suge Knight!
Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.
Paul McCartney Once Explained Why His Song for Ringo Starr’s Wife Didn’t Mention Her Name
Paul McCartney explained why he gave his song for Ringo Starr's ex-wife a title that had nothing to do with her.
George White of hit R&B group The Dynamics dies
(January 5, 2023) We are sad to belatedly report the passing of classic soul singer George White of The Dynamics. White was the falsetto lead vocalist for the group, which had a series of moderate hits in the 60s and early 70s. Consisting of White, along with Zeke Harris, Fred...
Keith Murray Says Biggie Would Be Alive If He Listened To His Advice
Keith Murray says he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles hours prior to his death and believes the late rap icon would still be alive had he heeded his advice. According to the New York native, he was hanging out with Biggie in L.A. on the day of his passing and had advised him to flee the city in light of the tension brewing following the passing of Tupac Shakur the year prior. More from VIBE.comStyles P Breaks Down Why The Notorious B.I.G. Remains The Greatest Of All TimeThe Notorious B.I.G's Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge StatueMeta Announces...
Paul Simon Said John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were so Competitive They ‘Took the Oxygen out of the Room’
Paul McCartney and John Lennon were constantly in competition with each other. This is what helped them be successful.
