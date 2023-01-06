Read full article on original website
Idaho Driving Habits Make January One Of Deadliest Travel Months
Anyone who has a driver's license in southern Idaho knows how tricky it can be navigating icy area roadways. January is among the deadliest months in the Gem State for work commuting and road trips due to the fact that many Idaho drivers don't follow the one safety rule that is preached by law enforcement on television, radio, and social media.
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
Why you Want to Avoid or Visit the Weirdest Town Idaho Has
Traveling is one of the true joys in life. Getting to see other cultures, and climates, and seeing the world is something that many of us thrive to do. Sometimes the places we visit live up to the hype, while other times a destination may disappoint. They can disappoint for different reasons, such as being too crowded, boring, not what your expectations were, or perhaps the place is weird. That term can mean different things, but we have all been to places that were a little odd and different than we are used to and expected. Each state has a few weird towns, and Idaho is not excluded, but which town in the Gem State is the weirdest?
Watch As Confused Idaho Mountain Lion Realizes Lunch Is A Fake Deer
Add this to the list of things I never really thought about. What do wild cats think of our man-made hunting decoys?. Watch This Idaho Mountain Lion Get Confused By A Mediocre Deer Decoy. I'm not a hunter so this isn't something I've ever concerned myself with. I do know...
New Agriculture Director Named by Idaho Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A new director has been named to head the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). Gov. Brad Little's office announced Tuesday the appointment of Chanel Tewalt to lead the ISDA following the retirement of Celia Gould who headed the agency for 16 years. According to the Governor's Office, Tewalt has been the deputy director for ISDA since 2021 and started as a college intern 15 years ago. "It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways," Tewalt said in a statement from the Governor's Office. "I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA's work to be implemented with transparency, consistency, and balance." A native of Twin Falls, Gould will head back to her family cattle ranch in the Buhl area. According to the Governor's Office, Gould was the first female director of the ISDA and is credited with increasing agricultural exports from $1.2 billion to almost $2.7 billion in a span of 14 years. Gould was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years. "Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors, and an industry second to none," Gould said in a prepared statement. "It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family." Gov. Little praised Gould's vast understanding of Idaho's agricultural industry.
Don’t Tread On Me Appears at Idaho Governor’s Ball
I had someone text me and ask if I could share a picture I referenced from the Governor’s Ball, which took place Saturday at the Capitol in Boise. This was Monday morning, and I had been talking about the case of Sara Walton Brady. She was the mom arrested in Meridian for taking her kids to a public park during the infamous COVID lockdown of 2020.
Are You Idaho’s Millionaire? Check the Winning Idaho $1 Million Raffle Numbers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle you might have a big check waiting for you in Boise. The Idaho Lottery revealed the winning numbers to the raffle Wednesday for the top single prize of a $1,000,000; the winning number is 1 8 0 2 8 9. But, even if the top prize is claimed there are other prizes ranging from two $10,000 prizes to multiple $15 prizes. Winners have 180 days from Jan. 4, 2022 to claim their prizes. The last winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 waited until just a few days before the deadline to claim his prize. Tickets can be checked at idaholottery.com. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise, all other winning tickets, a total of 15,000, can be claimed at retailers or by mailing them to the Idaho Lottery. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made by the Idaho $1 Million Raffle that will go to state public schools.
Extended Period Of Snow Predicted For Magic Valley By Week’s End
January began with snowfall throughout southern Idaho beginning shortly after the Christmas holiday, and current satellite data for the region indicates another storm will likely bring several inches of snow by Sunday night. Idaho fans of the snow are getting their wish in this new year of 2023. Southern Idaho...
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Check Out These 3 Fantastic Hobbit Inspired Homes Around Idaho
Normally when I look through Zillow or Airbnb listings, I focus on the homes available in Idaho. I’m not in the market to buy anything and after the recent holiday season, I have no desire to travel to a vacation rental. I just love looking at the architecture in the Gem State. But one house I just found that I love isn’t in Idaho, but it’s close.
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
Why Have We Never Heard Of Or Seen These Fantastic Creatures In Idaho?
If you live in Idaho, you know that we love Bigfoot. He’s our favorite creature to talk about and he makes frequent blurry appearances around the state. A recent study confirms that Bigfoot is our favorite mythical monster, but the real surprise is the number of unknown cryptids around the United States.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
A Hardened Playground Criminal Will Party With Idaho’s Governor
Sara Walton Brady can attend the Governor’s Ball without a security clearance! She’s no longer a playground moll. You may recall she spent some time in jail and earned a mugshot because she took her kids to a park. During the so-called pandemic. She and some friends took the tykes to the playground to get some exercise and socialization after being cooped up inside. You may also recall, Governor Brad Little had turned Idaho into one giant state prison as COVID scorched the land, though. Even the most hysterical scientists and scolds at the time were saying young children weren’t at any serious risk.
Idaho’s Favorite Soda Pop is a Familiar Brand
Idaho’s favorite soft drink is nothing unusual. Earlier this week we looked at what people here call soft drinks. Pop is still the most common reference, but soda is making inroads. I grew up saying pop, but then lived most of my adult life in soda country. I now usually say the latter and it makes me feel like a turncoat. Soft drinks would actually be the name used in some parts of the country. In parts of Massachusetts, they say tonic, though. Soda is gaining on the tonic.
Majestic Snowshoeing/Ski Escape 3 Hours from Twin Falls
Whether you're new to snowshoeing or you've been at it for a long time, the views at this set of trails about 3 hours from Twin Falls are totally worth the trip. Whoop-Um-Up Equestrian Campground outside Idaho City, Idaho. If you typically hike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski in the south...
Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Caldwell Man
WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Caldwell man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the end of December in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded Dec. 29, to a crash on U.S. Highway 95, about 50 miles north of Winnemucca, for a Chevrolet pickup that went off a curve and overturned ejecting the Caldwell man. The driver of the pickup and three children were taken to an area hospital. Nevada State Police said the driver had been going to fast for the weather conditions and lost control on the curve. The crash remains under investigation.
Idaho-Born Star Collaborated With Sinatra, Disney & Lucille Ball
Idaho has produced a great number of famous people including singers, writers, actors/actresses, professional athletes, politicians, and award-winning scientists. Many Idahoans may not know the solid link the Gem State has to Disney. Some of the most famous, Idaho-born individuals include professional baseball player and Hall-of-Famer Harmon Killebrew, actor Aaron...
Idahoans Suck at Obeying this Road Rule that Could Lead to Death
Everybody seems to have some sort of road rage. It may be something small like being annoyed by someone leaving their blinker on or being cut off, or it may be that you naturally drive angry all the time. Unless drivers are driving exactly the way we do and prefer for them to, odds are you will end up irritated one way or another. There is one rule of the road that the residents of Idaho seem to be particularly bad at in the Magic Valley, and it could cost other drivers their lives if people don't fix it soon.
Why is Ron DeSantis on the Radio in Idaho?
You may be hearing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Idaho radio. He’s appearing in a commercial promoting something called an Article V Convention. A Convention of the States is another name. Article V of the Constitution of the United States allows the states to call a convention to amend the current document. The Republican DeSantis wants the states to convene and approve term limits for members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
