ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Shepard Campaign Cries Foul in Recount. Threatens Litigation.

Claiming Kings County did not properly review invalid signatures on uncounted ballots, state Senate candidate David Shepard is threatening litigation. Shepard, R-Porterville, lost the Senate District 16 campaign to incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, by 22 votes. He requested a recount in the four counties that comprise the district — Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Opens 24-Hour Storm Relief Warming Centers for Homeless

With more storms predicted for Fresno, the city announced it will convert its overnight warming shelters to 24-hour storm relief centers for homeless people. “A meal goes a long way when you’re staying in a storm relief center and it’s pouring rain and windy outside.” — Poverello House CEO Zack Darrah.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees

VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
VISALIA, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Liv Johnson Leaving KSEE24/CBS47: Where Is the Fresno Reporter Going?

Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to Fresno residents for two years. The young KSEE24/CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in the Californian city. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24/CBS47 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from viewers. They want to know where she is headed to next and if they will see her on broadcast news again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24/CBS47.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Demand for Sandbags Skyrockets Amid Storm Onslaught

One of the most popular spots in town on Monday may have been the Fresno County Area 7 Road Yard in northeast Fresno, where a massive pile of sand was being whittled away for residential flood control. Mitch McGregor, who lives in the Herndon and Cedar avenues neighborhood, said it...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

KSEE-24/CBS 47 Reporter Johnson Leaving for Florida

Another reporter is leaving KSEE-24/CBS 47. Liv Johnson announced she is leaving the Nexstar-owned duopoly for WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando owned by Hearst, the 17th-ranked TV market by population. Fresno is No. 55. Growing up in Atlanta, and educated at Syracuse, Johnson worked for two years in Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes

FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term

VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PG&E crews working to restore power east of Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E says 829 customers are without power near Shaw and Academy Avenues.  The power outage was first reported around 6:00 a.m.  According to PG&E, the outage was preliminarily determined to be caused […]
CLOVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy