GV Wire
Shepard Campaign Cries Foul in Recount. Threatens Litigation.
Claiming Kings County did not properly review invalid signatures on uncounted ballots, state Senate candidate David Shepard is threatening litigation. Shepard, R-Porterville, lost the Senate District 16 campaign to incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, by 22 votes. He requested a recount in the four counties that comprise the district — Kings, Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
GV Wire
Rainfall Totals for California ‘400% to 600% Above Average Values’
Updates: Willow Avenue is closed between Friant Road and Copper Avenue for emergency road repairs, the city of Fresno said. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Choinumni Park day use and campgrounds are closed until further notice due to storm-related issues and cleanup,...
GV Wire
Fresno Opens 24-Hour Storm Relief Warming Centers for Homeless
With more storms predicted for Fresno, the city announced it will convert its overnight warming shelters to 24-hour storm relief centers for homeless people. “A meal goes a long way when you’re staying in a storm relief center and it’s pouring rain and windy outside.” — Poverello House CEO Zack Darrah.
Council passes proclamation for Fresno State to be considered for Power 5 conferences
Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval joined Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer to support a resolution urging Power 5 conferences to take notice of the university athletically and academically.
thesungazette.com
University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees
VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
earnthenecklace.com
Liv Johnson Leaving KSEE24/CBS47: Where Is the Fresno Reporter Going?
Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to Fresno residents for two years. The young KSEE24/CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in the Californian city. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24/CBS47 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from viewers. They want to know where she is headed to next and if they will see her on broadcast news again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24/CBS47.
GV Wire
Fresno Demand for Sandbags Skyrockets Amid Storm Onslaught
One of the most popular spots in town on Monday may have been the Fresno County Area 7 Road Yard in northeast Fresno, where a massive pile of sand was being whittled away for residential flood control. Mitch McGregor, who lives in the Herndon and Cedar avenues neighborhood, said it...
GV Wire
KSEE-24/CBS 47 Reporter Johnson Leaving for Florida
Another reporter is leaving KSEE-24/CBS 47. Liv Johnson announced she is leaving the Nexstar-owned duopoly for WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando owned by Hearst, the 17th-ranked TV market by population. Fresno is No. 55. Growing up in Atlanta, and educated at Syracuse, Johnson worked for two years in Fresno...
goldrushcam.com
Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 P.M today for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. Flood Warning. Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Suspect wanted for assault at Fresno City College identified
Investigators say the suspect used some type of sharp object to hurt the student after the class they were attending had ended.
Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term
VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
Fresno State football gets ranked in final AP Top 25 poll
The Fresno State football team (10-4) comes in ranked #24 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
PG&E crews working to restore power east of Clovis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E says 829 customers are without power near Shaw and Academy Avenues. The power outage was first reported around 6:00 a.m. According to PG&E, the outage was preliminarily determined to be caused […]
