Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, WV
Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia and the county seat of Kanawha County, is ideally located with the Kanawha River meeting the Elk River on one side and undulating hills that provide a natural and scenic playground on the other. Charleston is also considered the business, cultural, and leisure...
This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around
PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
Theatre West Virginia General Manager to step down after nearly a decade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Longtime proponent and General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, Scott Hill, confirmed Saturday that he would be stepping away from the role after nearly a decade of service. Hill’s face is one which is well-known throughout Raleigh County, his contagious energy and boundless enthusiasm having...
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
WVU Medicine announces changes for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVU Medicine says the St. Francis Hospital Emergency Room Department in downtown Charleston will close next month and be moved to Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Officials said the move will clear the way for St. Francis to become what’s being described as “the state’s first...
Bill Gates visits West Virginia, considers building nuclear reactors
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates visited Kanawha County, West Virginia, today, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to look into a possible new site for his power company’s nuclear reactors. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site of an old coal-fired power plant where one of his companies, […]
Water Distribution Schedule for Raleigh County – Sunday, Jan. 8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several water distribution events have been scheduled to take place throughout the Raleigh County area on Sunday. A list of water distribution events for Raleigh County as announced Sunday by Beckley Water Company can be seen below. Slab Fork Post Office, 9:00 AM –...
GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
50 people died in West Virginia’s Kanawha Valley in 2022 while homeless or receiving supportive services
Homelessness has been a hot button topic for years in the Charleston area. It has been at the center of political races and a source of strong disagreement in the community. Last year fifty people in the Kanawha Valley died while homeless or receiving services.
Friends share memories at funeral for 13-year-old struck by Cabell deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's been a week since 13-year-old Laney Hudson was struck by a Cabell County deputy's cruiser. Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes. "I didn't believe it," friend Katrinka Wellman said. "I thought it wasn't real. It didn't feel real at all and I...
County commission votes to hire project attorney for Capital Sports Center project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has voted to hire an attorney to help it in the efforts to develops the Capital Sports Center project. Commissioner Ben Salango said the county needs assistance as it joins the City of Charleston in the significant project. “To give us ideas...
West Virginia residents react to Bill Gates’ potential venture
GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha River Plant, an old coal plant in Glasgow, West Virginia, has been closed for almost a decade. However, a potential venture by philanthropist Bill Gates may breathe new life into the old site. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site on Monday, Jan. 9, because one […]
Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
Residents in Fayette County dealing with contaminated water for decades
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — As one water crisis comes to an end, another continues in Fayette County. For residents of Ramsey, Victor, and other smaller communities, the lack of clean water is an issue spanning decades. The New Haven Public Service District held a meeting where two contracts were discussed, on Monday, January 9. If […]
Charleston man sent to prison for two shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man who shot and killed a woman and wounded her three year old daughter is headed to prison. A Kanawha County Judge Friday sentenced Dorian Vashawn Clark, 48, to 40 years in prison for second degree murder. Another five years were added to the sentence for Clark being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively.
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
