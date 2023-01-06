Read full article on original website
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft
The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half. By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008,...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.
Impending Free Agent Jakobi Meyers Reflects On Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers first stepped foot into One Patriot Place just hoping to earn a spot on the Patriots receiver depth chart despite transitioning from quarterback to wideout during his sophomore year at North Carolina State. The soft-spoken 23-year-old tried to gain any insight he could from...
Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown
A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
DeAndre Hopkins Trade? Five Potential Landing Spots For Star Wideout
The 2022-23 NFL campaign hasn’t even reached the postseason and we already have one of the juiciest rumors of the offseason: the Arizona Cardinals reportedly are planning to trade wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Score’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the development Tuesday evening. If...
NFL Reporter Floats Potential New Job For Patriots’ Jerod Mayo
The Patriots’ offensive coaching structure could — and definitely should — change this offseason after the unit struggled mightily throughout the 2022 season. The turnover on Bill Belichick’s staff might not be limited to that side of the football, though. A New England exit in the...
This Stat Makes Missing Playoffs Sting More For Patriots, Fans
The New England Patriots’ season officially ended Sunday with a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. That much is sure sting for the Patriots and their fans, but some added context makes their 8-9 season feel even worse. The Minnesota Vikings, who have cliched a top-three seed in...
2023 NFL Draft Odds: Bookmakers Expecting Trade Atop Board?
The Chicago Bears have been awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following an unexplainable Week 18 win by the rebuilding Houston Texans. It gives Justin Field’s team the opportunity to select anyone they want or, of course, trade the pick to a willing-to-spend suitor.
Texans Pull Off Insane Comeback Win, Lose No. 1 Pick In Draft
For the majority of the 2022 campaign, it seemed like the Houston Texans were destined for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But a late-season hot streak — culminating with a flat-out bonkers ending at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday — prevented Houston from making the first selection this spring.
Broken Thumb Could Keep Raheem Mostert Out vs. Bills Sunday
Things appear to have gone from bad to worse for the Miami Dolphins, specifically with their offense. Running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Miami’s must-win thriller against the New York Jets yesterday. According to National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, Ian Rapoport, Mostert’s status is very much in doubt ahead of the Fins wild card game in Buffalo this Sunday.
Past Robert Kraft Quotes Could Shape Offseason For Patriots, Bill Belichick
UPDATE (10:45 a.m. ET): Robert Kraft has weighed in on the Patriots’ 2022 performance in an email to season-ticket holders, promising “critical evaluation of our football operation.” You can read the entire message here. ORIGINAL STORY: At what point does Robert Kraft start to lose patience —...
Jakobi Meyers Hints At Offseason Plans Before Hitting Free Agency
FOXBORO, Mass. — Impending free-agent receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed he would like to return to the New England Patriots after the team’s season-ending loss Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Meyers, though, hasn’t given thought to much else as it pertains to his contract situation.
Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith After First Season
Lovie Smith is out as Houston Texans head coach. According to ESPN.com, the Texans have fired Smith following a 3-13-1 campaign. Smith, who signed a four-year deal last offseason, is the second straight Texans coach to be fired after one year on the job. “We are grateful for [Smith’s] leadership...
Cardinals Reportedly Plan On Trading Star Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move this offseason. The Cardinals reportedly are planning on trading the star wide receiver, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and chose not to retain general manager Steve Keim. Owner Michael Bidwill plans on telling potential GM candidates the organization’s intentions of moving on from the All-Pro receiver.
Simple Reason Bill Belichick Gets Blame For Patriots’ Lost Season
Honestly, it could all stop right there with that quote from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy on the eve of what became another lost season for New England. Belichick, responding to the first-guessing about his decision to effectively split offensive duties among himself,...
