4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Jack Jones Reportedly ‘Talked Back’ To Bill Belichick Over Suspension
Bill Belichick and Jack Jones probably need to sit down for a good, long chat this offseason. The New England Patriots last week officially suspended Jones, ending what once was a promising rookie campaign for the fourth-round cornerback. The decision reportedly was made after Jones was late to — and missed — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. The situation led Belichick to hold a team meeting, during which he used Jones as an example of what players shouldn’t do while rehabbing injuries.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft
The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half. By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008,...
What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.
NFL Playoff Picture: 2023 Field Set Following Week 18 Frenzy
It came all the way down to the last snap of the regular season, but the 2023 NFL playoff field finally is set. Despite being eliminated just four minutes before kickoff of their season-capping matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions knocked off Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18 to hand the final playoff spot in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks. The upset victory finalized the field of 14 that will vie for Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the field in each conference:
Patriots Rumors: Concerning New Detail On Jack Jones Suspension
The more we learn about Jack Jones’ suspension, the easier it becomes to understand why the Patriots disciplined the rookie cornerback. After New England officially suspended Jones on Friday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed the punishmend stemmed from the 25-year-old being late to rehab sessions for his injured knee. The next day, Breer added that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used the situation as a teaching moment for his players, explaining that Jones’ approach to rehab wasn’t acceptable.
Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown
A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
Impending Free Agent Jakobi Meyers Reflects On Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers first stepped foot into One Patriot Place just hoping to earn a spot on the Patriots receiver depth chart despite transitioning from quarterback to wideout during his sophomore year at North Carolina State. The soft-spoken 23-year-old tried to gain any insight he could from...
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Rookie Standout Out With Injury In Week 18
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their top-performing rookies for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. And we’re not talking about suspended cornerback Jack Jones. Undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler, who’s become a weapon on special teams in his first pro season,...
DeAndre Hopkins Trade? Five Potential Landing Spots For Star Wideout
The 2022-23 NFL campaign hasn’t even reached the postseason and we already have one of the juiciest rumors of the offseason: the Arizona Cardinals reportedly are planning to trade wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Score’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the development Tuesday evening. If...
Bills Share ‘Amazing’ Update On Damar Hamlin’s Miraculous Recovery
The University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced Monday the Bills safety was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. “He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery,” a statement read. The Bills also tweeted a pair of updates from two doctors, each of...
Opening Kickoff Vs. Patriots Was ‘Spiritual’ For Josh Allen, Bills
After what the Buffalo Bills had to go through this week in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night, it would have been understandable for them to take time in settling into their matchup with the New England Patriots. Then Nyheim Hines happened. Hines, who Buffalo acquired at...
Cardinals Reportedly Plan On Trading Star Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move this offseason. The Cardinals reportedly are planning on trading the star wide receiver, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and chose not to retain general manager Steve Keim. Owner Michael Bidwill plans on telling potential GM candidates the organization’s intentions of moving on from the All-Pro receiver.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Ending Loss To Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots fought hard Sunday afternoon, largely rising to the occasion amid an emotionally charged environment at Highmark Stadium. They deserve some credit for that. However, when the dust settled, New England suffered a season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This might’ve been a...
Broken Thumb Could Keep Raheem Mostert Out vs. Bills Sunday
Things appear to have gone from bad to worse for the Miami Dolphins, specifically with their offense. Running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Miami’s must-win thriller against the New York Jets yesterday. According to National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, Ian Rapoport, Mostert’s status is very much in doubt ahead of the Fins wild card game in Buffalo this Sunday.
NFL Reporter Floats Potential New Job For Patriots’ Jerod Mayo
The Patriots’ offensive coaching structure could — and definitely should — change this offseason after the unit struggled mightily throughout the 2022 season. The turnover on Bill Belichick’s staff might not be limited to that side of the football, though. A New England exit in the...
