Read full article on original website
Robert Sanchez
4d ago
these homeless are just druggies who's families have given up on. everybody in ABQ is sick of them they do nothing but steal so they can drug it up more
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
sandovalsignpost.com
Needs, wants and money rushing to Santa Fe
When the state Legislature gallops into Santa Fe on Jan. 17, once again the free-roaming horses of Placitas will be hot on their trail. Meanwhile, as billions in new oil money gushes forth, legislators are warning it's the billions in old money gathering dust that local governments stand to lose.
Santa Fe Reporter
ABQ Police: Suspect in Custody in Shootings Aimed at Dems
ABQ police say they have suspect in political shooting case. Albuquerque police yesterday announced they have a suspect in custody and a firearm linked to one of the shootings at local elected officials’ homes and offices over the last month. Last week, Albuquerque police and the FBI detailed five shootings connected to Democratic local officials at news conference and urged anyone with information to call the police at (505) 242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Police yesterday also reported evidence of a sixth shooting dated to December at the home of state House Speaker-elect Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque. Police Chief Harold Medina declined yesterday to reveal the suspect’s name or any other information, citing the ongoing investigation (although he confirmed the suspect is male). Medina said the suspect was in custody on unrelated charges, the nature of which he would not disclose. “This investigation still has a lot of sensitive areas to see which areas are related,” he said. “We will continue to move forward to see how we can link any of the incidents.” Mayor Tim Keller said while “we are unable to share a lot of details,” reporting a suspect is “important for our city, our elected officials and, frankly, for our democracy…we never want this to happen to anyone, but there is a difference when they are elected officials; these are people who participate in democracy, whether you agree with them or not…and those elected officials deserve to be able to do their jobs..without fear.”
Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
KRQE News 13
beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans
BeWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New …. beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of...
Albuquerque lawmakers’ private information scrubbed from internet
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of recent shootings at lawmakers’ houses, the victims are questioning why their private information, like home addresses, is so accessible. “In today’s political climate, it’s probably not a good idea to have our addresses plastered all over the internet,” said Sen. Moe Maestas. Before Monday, anyone could look at a […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
KRQE News 13
Survey lists best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions; where two New Mexico cities rank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part for many is keeping them. According to a new WalletHub study, your location may be setting you up for failure. The survey reports, 4 in 10 people believe that it will be even...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
sandovalsignpost.com
Bernalillo site tapped for animal shelter
The much-anticipated plan to build an animal services complex to include a full-service shelter, veterinary clinic and training program has found a home in Bernalillo. The Sandoval County Commission last month took action to pursue a $2 million sale of 22.6 acres of vacant land south of the US 550 interchange.
New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars. Anderson is no stranger […]
KOAT 7
Navajo Nation president-elect to be sworn into office Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a historic win for Navajo president-elect Buu Nygren and vice president-elect Richelle Montoya — the first woman elected to executive office in the Navajo Nation. Nygren is set to take office after defeating incumbent President Jonathan Nez in November 2022. He has been...
KRQE News 13
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. State representative proposes bill for better treatment …. A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
gamblingnews.com
Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda
The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
104.1 WIKY
Suspect arrested in shootings at New Mexico officials’ homes
(Reuters) – Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a suspect in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said a firearm had also been retrieved in connection with the attacks that began in early December.
newsnationnow.com
‘Very disturbing’: Official on shootings targeting NM Democrats
(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.
Comments / 6