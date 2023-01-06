ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Silicon Valley

This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study

Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Eater

How This Flooded San Francisco Restaurant’s Superfan Raised Nearly $200K in Relief Funds

The atmospheric river that descended on San Francisco on New Year’s Eve flooded a number of businesses in the city’s Mission District, including the Pink Onion, Rainbow Grocery, and Japanese restaurant Rintaro. In the area, flood water rose to upwards of seven to eight feet. For the Pink Onion’s part, owner Matthew Coric told SFGATE the damages will cost at least $50,000 to repair.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
chartattack.com

Best Advice for Moving To San Mateo, CA

The population of San Mateo, a suburb of San Francisco, is 103,619 people. San Mateo, which is in San Mateo County, is among California’s best places to live. Many San Mateo residents are homeowners and enjoy a blend of urban and suburban living. Beautiful San Mateo is located south of San Francisco. Native Indians, who were the first to settle in the area, call the city home.
SAN MATEO, CA
berkeleyside.org

22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Ghirardelli Chocolates Contain Heavy Metals. Apparently, So Do Trader Joe’s.

Consumer Reports published a report last month indicating many dark chocolates contain high levels of lead and cadmium. SFGATE reports Lindt, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, and San Francisco’s own Ghirardelli Chocolate were all on the list of 28 companies whose products contain the chemicals. Lead and cadmium, when consumed in high amounts, can cause neurological and developmental damage in addition to scores of other issues.
SACRAMENTO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Inside the San Francisco Cafe That Brought Irish Coffee To America

Hear the phrase Irish coffee and you probably think of Dublin, not San Francisco. But one of the world’s most famous Irish coffee houses is located a stone’s throw from the Golden Gate Bridge — The Buena Vista Cafe has been serving Irish coffee in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood since 1952, solidifying its place as one of the most iconic restaurants in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge

Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023

Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

