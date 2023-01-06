Read full article on original website
Rockridge restaurants and bars worth the BART ride to the East Bay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood has sidewalks that invite long strolls past boutiques, salons, bars, cafes and some of the Bay Area's finest restaurants. Rockridge is easy to get to from San Francisco, with a Bart stop smack dab in the middle.
Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
Eater
How This Flooded San Francisco Restaurant’s Superfan Raised Nearly $200K in Relief Funds
The atmospheric river that descended on San Francisco on New Year’s Eve flooded a number of businesses in the city’s Mission District, including the Pink Onion, Rainbow Grocery, and Japanese restaurant Rintaro. In the area, flood water rose to upwards of seven to eight feet. For the Pink Onion’s part, owner Matthew Coric told SFGATE the damages will cost at least $50,000 to repair.
Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
chartattack.com
Best Advice for Moving To San Mateo, CA
The population of San Mateo, a suburb of San Francisco, is 103,619 people. San Mateo, which is in San Mateo County, is among California’s best places to live. Many San Mateo residents are homeowners and enjoy a blend of urban and suburban living. Beautiful San Mateo is located south of San Francisco. Native Indians, who were the first to settle in the area, call the city home.
berkeleyside.org
22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
Eater
Ghirardelli Chocolates Contain Heavy Metals. Apparently, So Do Trader Joe’s.
Consumer Reports published a report last month indicating many dark chocolates contain high levels of lead and cadmium. SFGATE reports Lindt, Godiva, Trader Joe’s, and San Francisco’s own Ghirardelli Chocolate were all on the list of 28 companies whose products contain the chemicals. Lead and cadmium, when consumed in high amounts, can cause neurological and developmental damage in addition to scores of other issues.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.7-magnitude quake rattles San Francisco Bay Area in California, seismologists say
A late-night 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay Area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 4-mile deep quake hit 2 miles from San Leandro at 10:59 pm. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to the USGS. Hundreds of people from as far as Concord and San Francisco reported...
matadornetwork.com
Inside the San Francisco Cafe That Brought Irish Coffee To America
Hear the phrase Irish coffee and you probably think of Dublin, not San Francisco. But one of the world’s most famous Irish coffee houses is located a stone’s throw from the Golden Gate Bridge — The Buena Vista Cafe has been serving Irish coffee in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood since 1952, solidifying its place as one of the most iconic restaurants in the city.
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
hoodline.com
New restaurant opening in former Black Star Pirate BBQ spot in Richmond
Fans of Richmond's Point San Pablo Harbor (or just of unique Bay Area dining spaces) will be eager to hear that a new restaurant is opening up in the waterfront building at the little harbor that had been home to the popular Black Star Pirate BBQ. Point San Pablo Harbor,...
sfstandard.com
Parklet Problems: Restaurant Owners Struggle With New Rules, Reconsider Value of Outdoor Dining
Two years ago, chef Greg Lutes put up a parklet in front of his Bernal Heights restaurant, 3rd Cousin. Like countless other restaurateurs, he was quick to offer an outdoor dining option during Covid, fearing what might happen to his business if he didn’t. And he was also careful to construct his parklet to meet city code.
NBC Bay Area
Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023
Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
It is featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
