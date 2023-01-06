Read full article on original website
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
"The Clippers STINK!" - Stephen A. Smith urges Ty Lue to leave the Los Angeles Clippers after a "brutal" loss against the Denver Nuggets
Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Ty Lue, Los Angeles Clippers, after a brutal 91-122 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets
Yardbarker
Cavs 'Keeping An Eye On' Potential Trade for Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr.
Many around the NBA will watch the Dallas Mavericks as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. Luka Doncic is playing at an even greater level than he did just a season ago — a campaign that ended with a Western Conference Finals appearance. The Mavs are considered as needing...
Report: Houston Rockets’ KJ Martin commits to NBA Slam Dunk Contest
KJ Martin will bring his high-flying act to Salt Lake City this February.
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
The Lakers have surprisingly held their own without him.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2023
Week 13 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (24-16) consists of three road games against Eastern Conference foes, as the Pelicans continue on their longest trip of the season (five games). The hosts for Week 13 are Washington (17-23) tonight, then Boston (28-12) on Wednesday and Detroit (11-32) on Friday.
NBA
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (01.07.23)
The Chicago Bulls (18-21) return home to take on the Utah Jazz (20-21) for the second and final time this season. Back in November, Chicago traveled to Salt Lake City and came away with a 114-107 victory behind DeMar DeRozan’s team-high 26 points. Former Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen, led the way for Utah with a game-high 32 points.
NBA
SAN ANTONIO SPURS WITHIN 5,000 TICKETS OF BREAKING NBA ATTENDANCE RECORD AT ALAMODOME GAME
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.
NBA
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
Kendrick Perkins on growing up poor, missing his mom—and making it in the NBA
Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins was just 2 when his father, Kenneth Perkins, abandoned him and his mother and moved to New Zealand to play basketball, never to be seen again. Three years later, in December 1989, his mother, Ercell Minix, would be dead, shot in the neck by her best friend as she worked in a beauty salon. The pair had reportedly been arguing for a while when things took a violent turn. “It’s not something to get over — it’s a loss I carry with me to this day,” writes Perkins in his new memoir, “The Education of Kendrick...
Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers Game Day Preview
Scouting report, injuries, odds, and television listings for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs. Hornets
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After the most recent victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers veteran center Myles Turner called the energy at home this season “terrific.”. Turner also added it’s the loudest he’s heard the Indianapolis arena, consistently, since the organization drafted him...
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 13: Cavs enter Top 5 as season reaches midpoint
The 2022-23 NBA season is just about halfway done. The official midpoint of the season will be Tuesday, when five of the night’s seven games are complete, giving us 615 of 1,230 in the books. Of course, not every team is at the same point. Through Sunday, three teams – Detroit (43), Utah (43) and the Clippers (42) – have already surpassed the midway point of the season, while seven others have played exactly 41 of their 82 games.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/8/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 8, 2023. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 9, 2023. Week 13 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (24-16) consists of three road games against Eastern...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
NBA
Rookie Tales: Robin Lopez
There are times that the NBA feels like a big family. And Cavs center Robin Lopez knows about big NBA families. After starring at Stanford, both Robin and his brother Brook were selected in the First Round of the 2008 Draft – with Derrick Rose as that year’s top pick, with Brook being taken by the then-New Jersey Nets at No. 10 overall and Robin going to the Suns at 15. In the Second Round, Phoenix acquired the Draft rights to Goran Dragic.
