ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Police searching for suspect in vandalism at Indian Orchard barber shop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Springfield are looking for your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect rode up to a barber shop on Main Street in Indian Orchard and used a rock to damage to shop’s exterior sign. Police believe that the suspect was recording the incident on his phone.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Juvenile arrested, arsenal of illegal firearms seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department seized an arsenal of weapons and ammunition and arrested a juvenile during a search warrant Saturday night. According to Springfield Police, they were alerted that a juvenile was in possession of an illegal firearm. He was located and police searched his home...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police seize loaded firearm, drugs during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have recovered a loaded firearm and a slew of drugs during a traffic stop in Springfield. During the stop, police discovered the driver, 33-year-old Shawndel Collins of Palmer, had a suspended license and a loaded gun next to the driver’s seat. Officers also...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police warning residents of realistic-looking toy guns

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One local police department is issuing a warning to children and their parents after confiscating toy guns from two juveniles over the past three weeks. Investigators said that a dangerous game is being played by some Chicopee children. In two separate cases in the past three...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping. The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m. The car they used was not captured on video,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YAHOO!

Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death

WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
RUTLAND, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police looking for missing man

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man. Allen Hackett, 63, is 5′10″ tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. He has short grey hair, a mustache, and a military tattoo on his arm. Authorities added that Hackett...
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy