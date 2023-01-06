Read full article on original website
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Suspect wanted for vandalizing Indian Orchard barbershop sign
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that vandalized a barbershop sign in Indian Orchard.
Police searching for suspect in vandalism at Indian Orchard barber shop
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Springfield are looking for your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect rode up to a barber shop on Main Street in Indian Orchard and used a rock to damage to shop’s exterior sign. Police believe that the suspect was recording the incident on his phone.
Bronx, NY men arrested in Pittsfield after search warrant discovers cocaine, heroin, guns
Five people, three from the Bronx, were arrested in Pittsfield Sunday after officers seized two firearms and drugs.
Palmer man and two Springfield residents arrested after loaded firearm, drugs found in idling vehicle
Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, drugs, and cash near the intersection of Undine Circle and Stapleton Road in Springfield.
Juvenile arrested, arsenal of illegal firearms seized in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department seized an arsenal of weapons and ammunition and arrested a juvenile during a search warrant Saturday night. According to Springfield Police, they were alerted that a juvenile was in possession of an illegal firearm. He was located and police searched his home...
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
Springfield Police seize loaded firearm, drugs during traffic stop
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have recovered a loaded firearm and a slew of drugs during a traffic stop in Springfield. During the stop, police discovered the driver, 33-year-old Shawndel Collins of Palmer, had a suspended license and a loaded gun next to the driver’s seat. Officers also...
Chicopee Police warning residents of realistic-looking toy guns
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One local police department is issuing a warning to children and their parents after confiscating toy guns from two juveniles over the past three weeks. Investigators said that a dangerous game is being played by some Chicopee children. In two separate cases in the past three...
West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping. The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m. The car they used was not captured on video,...
2 Springfield men found with over 2 kilograms of fentanyl arrested in Conn.
A pair of Springfield men were arrested in Connecticut on Thursday after a narcotics investigation led police to uncover an alleged plot to sell over two kilograms of fentanyl, officials said. Daniel Alexis, 29, and Omar Mateo, 31, both of Springfield, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell more...
Two Springfield men arrested in Connecticut for alleged attempt to sell fentanyl
Two Springfield men were arrested in Greenwich, Connecticut Thursday for allegedly attempting to sell two kilograms of fentanyl.
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death
WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
2-car accident on Worcester Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.
FBI agent testifies Springfield Officer Jose Diaz forced him down rabbit holes
SPRINGFIELD — On the second day of the trial of a city police officer accused of sending a criminal investigation awry, an FBI agent testified it took an internal investigation, local, state and federal criminal probes plus a grand jury to determine where Jose Diaz was on April 8, 2015.
Man who took drugs with runaways from Plainville gets 18 months in prison after admitting to probation violation, assault
A Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has had his probation revoked and is expected to serve an 18-month prison sentence. Jose Cosme, 38, had his probation revoked in New Britain Superior Court last week after, during...
Westfield Police looking for missing man
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man. Allen Hackett, 63, is 5′10″ tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. He has short grey hair, a mustache, and a military tattoo on his arm. Authorities added that Hackett...
Take 4: prosecutors take another run at conviction for Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz in latest Nathan Bill’s trial
SPRINGFIELD - Undaunted by a string of stinging defeats, state prosecutors are aiming for a conviction in the fourth trial centered around an eight-year-old brawl between a group of off-duty police officers and four Black civilians outside Nathan Bill’s. Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz is standing trial for a...
Westfield Police searching for missing 63-year-old man
Westfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Pedestrian hit by car on Daggett Drive in West Springfield
The West Springfield Police Department was sent to the area of Daggett Drive for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
