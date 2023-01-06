SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Springfield are looking for your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect rode up to a barber shop on Main Street in Indian Orchard and used a rock to damage to shop’s exterior sign. Police believe that the suspect was recording the incident on his phone.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO