Santa Barbara, CA

News Channel 3-12 Morning Team spoke with organizers from iFlourish on their upcoming event

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team spoke with Amy Eddy and Natalie Taylor about an upcoming event empowering women in Santa Barbara.

iFlourish is a one-day event empowering women to flourish in all aspects of everyday life from finance, fitness, and interpersonal relationships through expert speakers and group conversation.

There is still time to get your tickets to the Jan. 14 event at the Leta Santa Barbara in Golet a here.

