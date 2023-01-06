ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
CORVALLIS, OR
KTLA

More heavy rain headed for Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

More Intense Rain Incoming As System Rages On Across NorCal, Here's When

The latest winter storm continues to slam into California. The second part of the atmospheric river system hit the area overnight, bringing over 50 mile per hour winds, downed power lines, collapsed trees and flooding. The Sacramento Region and beyond are now starting to assess the damage and start working on recovery efforts to rebuild or remove debris. While the biggest threat has passed, there's still a chance for heavy rain, flooding and high winds until at least Friday and again on Sunday. Governor Gavin Newsom already declared an emergency to help with relief efforts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

How many more storms are expected in Northern California?

(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

TIMELINE | Here's what to expect for the next storm hitting Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — The bomb cyclone finally made its anticipated appearance Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Although the valley did receive a healthy amount or rain, the storm's biggest concern was with the strong gusts. Valley gusts came in between 35-50 mph, while foothill spots saw up to 71 mph just outside Arnold.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy