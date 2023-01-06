The latest winter storm continues to slam into California. The second part of the atmospheric river system hit the area overnight, bringing over 50 mile per hour winds, downed power lines, collapsed trees and flooding. The Sacramento Region and beyond are now starting to assess the damage and start working on recovery efforts to rebuild or remove debris. While the biggest threat has passed, there's still a chance for heavy rain, flooding and high winds until at least Friday and again on Sunday. Governor Gavin Newsom already declared an emergency to help with relief efforts.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO