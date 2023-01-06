Passenger hauled off Air Canada flight after allegedly choking out flight attendant

A passenger has allegedly choked out a flight attendant while on board an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Brisbane.

The flight was due in at 7.40am on Friday but was forced to divert to Honolulu following the debacle.

Grainy video of the incident captured the end of the confrontation, when Hawaiian police officers boarded to remove the passenger.

An Australian woman whose partner was on the flight told the Gold Coast Bulletin he was texting her as the bizarre scene went down, claiming a man was groping women before being handcuffed and zip tied to a seat.

An Air Canada passenger was ejected from a flight after allegedly choking out a passenger.

The man was allegedly groping women before being handcuffed. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

“After that the guy ran up and down groping women and lifting up their skirts apparently,” Jacqui Beadle, whose partner was on the flight, said.

“Some big dudes pinned him down and the male flight attendants put cuffs on him and zip ties around his legs. Then they took a bunch of straps and strapped him sideways on to a seat in the last row by himself.”

The man can be heard yelling off-camera in the footage captured by another passenger.

“I am physically wronged, I can barely feel my hands,” he can be heard yelling, while another passenger says: “He’s crazy, he’s screaming — I hope they get him off.”

Police are yet to comment. The passenger’s nationality is unclear.