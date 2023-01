the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook presents “Ensembles” for their January 9, 2023 program.

Caryn Backman is the host for the evening of live, local music featuring duets and trios. The program begins at 7 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 602

Laurel Avenue. Tillamook.

This program is open to the public and there is no admission charge. Start your new year out right