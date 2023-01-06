Michigan AD Releases Statement About NCAA Allegations Against Football Program

Seemingly out of nowhere, reports emerged Thursday that the Michigan football program — and specifically head coach Jim Harbaugh — could be in hot water with the NCAA.

The school has now received a notice of allegations for its violations, athletics director Warde Manuel confirmed.

Manuel released a statement Friday addressing the allegations.

"Yesterday, we received draft allegations form the NCAA regarding our football program," the statement read. "We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with this investigation. Out of respect to the NCAA's enforcement process, we will not offer further comments."

Manuel's statement doesn't say much. However, it does lend confirmation to the reports from Thursday night that the Wolverine program is facing multiple violations.

Yahoo's Dan Wetzel reported that the most serious of those allegations centers on Harbaugh. Harbaugh is reportedly facing a Level I, or highest-level, violation for misleading NCAA investigators.

The program has also been alleged of multiple Level II violations, which are generally considered minor.

Harbaugh could ultimately face a suspension or recruiting sanctions if found to have committed the Level I violation, although it will likely take quite a bit of time for the process to play out.

But the allegations could impact Harbaugh's decision on whether to leave Michigan and return to the NFL.

Since the Wolverines' season ended at the hands of TCU on Saturday, Harbaugh, who played quarterback for 15 seasons in the league and coached the San Francisco 49ers for four, has been widely rumored to be interested in NFL jobs.

He attempted to squash those rumors on Thursday with a statement that he expects to be coaching Michigan in 2023, but the loose wording may actually have had the opposite effect.

All eyes will continue to be on Ann Arbor in the coming weeks to see whether the NCAA's allegations push Harbaugh back to the NFL.