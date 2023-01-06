Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
dotesports.com
GTA V was a top-selling game once again despite launching nine years ago
GTA V keeps selling like hotcakes despite being released nine years ago in Sep. 2013. It sold more than 170 million copies in that time, and its momentum hasn’t slowed down. According to an annual report from GamesIndustry.biz, it was the fifth best-selling title in 2022 in the U.K. based on a combination of digital and physical sales, although most were digital.
ComicBook
No Man's Sky Creator Makes First Game Free for Everyone
Before creating No Man's Sky, Sean Murray and Hello Games released Joe Danger on PlayStation 3 back in 2010. The game has released on a number of platforms in the years since, and now Joe Danger is playable through browsers for free! According to Murray, the game is playable on Mac/PC/Chrome/Linux, and players can expect improved visuals, mouse and keyboard support, and more. While Joe Danger is drastically different from No Man's Sky, fans of the latter game might be interested in playing the former to see how Murray and Hello Games got their start!
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over
Finding a PS5 is no longer the challenge it used to be. The post HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook
Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Reportedly Similar to No Man's Sky
Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game is reportedly drawing major comparisons to No Man's Sky. Star Wars games have been in a weird place since Disney acquired the entire franchise in the early 2010s. EA was given the exclusive rights to make AAA Star Wars games for about a decade, which ended up amounting to very little compared to when LucasArts was in charge. We got two Battlefront games, both of which had rocky launches, Star Wars: Squadrons, and the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which is getting a sequel this year. There were some other games that got canceled, but it was ultimately a bit disappointing to see this run of Star Wars games.
Is Pokemon Actually Coming To Fortnite?
On the surface, a "Pokémon" and "Fortnite" crossover seems like the most fitting, likeliest collaboration ever. Those colorful and energetic critters would fit right into that bombastic and over-saturated world that's already full of franchise references no one ever thought they'd see together in one game. From indie hits like "Goat Simulator" all the way to media titans like "Marvel's Avengers," and even long-running classic anime series like "Dragon Ball Z," "Fortnite" has nearly collected every notable item in today's pop media zeitgeist during its evolution from a much darker game to the unreal spectacle we know today — why not add the world's highest-grossing franchise (per Statista) to the list?
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Makes Highly Rated Games Less Than $4
Two highly rated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games are currently less than $4 via a new Nintendo eShop sale. One of the games is, more specifically, $3.99 while the other is only $2.99. They are two separate, incredible deals both independently available at the same time, but only for a limited time. In other words, both deals below may no longer be available by the time you're reading this depending on when you're reading this.
Tour Hollywood's Super Nintendo World with this new preview video
"I was left with a very positive impression of what I’ve seen so far"
Alleged footage of PlayStation exclusive sci-fi RPG leaks online
The game is apparently in development at Sony XDEV
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Shocked by Huge Savings
PlayStation Plus subscribers are surprised by the middle tier of the subscription service and how much value it offers. For those that don't know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The bottom tier is called PS Plus Essential, and it's what PS Plus has been for many years, which is to say it grants a few "free games" every month, alongside access to online play and special features like cloud saves. Then there is PS Plus Extra, the middle tier of the subscription service, which is all of this as well as "free" access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the instant library is bolstered by PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Unfortunately, the legacy part of this library is currently pretty disappointing, raising questions about the value of the most expensive tier. That said, there's little room to argue with the value of the middle tier.
game-news24.com
Red Dead Redemption – new surprises from unused games
Even though Rockstar Games ended Red Dead Redemption 2, the western franchise remains popular among the modders and players. It has been very unusual for a really curious dataman that recently found interesting discoveries among the unused game files “United Nightmare”. Yeah the modder in question, which translates...
Digital Trends
Beyond The Bad Batch: what’s next for Star Wars animated shows
The Star Wars universe continues to expand its galaxy far, far away on Disney+ with supplemental content like the animated show The Bad Batch. Season 2 has just premiered on the streamer, continuing the intimately scaled and daring missions of the titular band of veterans formerly known as Clone Force 99.
Polygon
How to tell when you’re gaming too much, according to a therapist
Our relationship with video games has always been lopsided. From the start of the medium’s history, it has been trying to take from us. First our quarters, then our time, and then a twisted combination of the two heightened to greater — and in some cases, extreme — degrees.
wdfxfox34.com
The 10 Most Valuable Pokemon Cards of All Time
Originally Posted On: https://breakingbangers.com/blogs/news/the-10-most-valuable-pokemon-cards-of-all-time. Did you know that 3.7 billion Pokemon cards were sold between 2020 and 2021?. Collecting Pokemon cards is an exciting and lucrative hobby, but it’s hard to know which ones are worth the most money. Most people have no idea how much their Pokemon cards are...
How to Get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite January 2023
While V-Bucks aren't necessary to enjoy Fortnite, they allow players to deck out their characters to a near-infinite degree. Here's how to get your hands on free V-Bucks in January 2023.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 9 (#569)
Struggling to solve Wordle #569 on January 9, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some tactics (and starting words) that could help you solve it quickly. If you’re still having trouble, return here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
Avatar: Generations reemerges with new release window, preregistration
Free-to-play Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile RPG Avatar: Generations has reemerged under a new publisher, as the game now has an early 2023 release window and is available for pre-registration on Android. Avatar: Generations is a turned-based RPG like Marvel Strike Force or Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes that lets...
Comments / 0