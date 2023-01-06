Report: Shane Beamer Set To Receive Massive Raise

According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is set to receive a huge bump in his salary.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have had quite the laundry list of accomplishments since Shane Beamer took over the program back in the 2020 offseason. Coach Beamer is just the third coach in program history to lead the Gamecocks to back-to-back bowl appearances to start his tenure. The Gamecocks also finished the regular season ranked in a major poll, and secured a winning streak of four games or more for the first time since the 2013 season.

Combine this with the culture flip that seemingly took place overnight, and the recruiting momentum the Gamecocks have built, and the fanbase and media alike have been wondering when Shane Beamer would receive a well-deserved bump in pay for his job performance. It seems they won't have to wait much longer, as according to ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low, the Gamecock's head man will get a raise at a board of trustees meeting set to take place later this afternoon.

Shane Beamer has gone 15-11 in his first two years as South Carolina's head coach and led the Gamecocks to three Top 25 victories this season, including one over the Gamecocks' arch-rivals in the Clemson Tigers.

