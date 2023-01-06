West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash

UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage.





UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 said West Virginia Route 2 is closed after a semi-truck crash that sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

Dispatchers said the truck tipped over and spilled gravel in the 6700 block of Ohio River Road (State Route 2).

Cabell County 911 said one person was taken to the hospital, and no other vehicles were involved.

Dispatchers said the closest intersection is Sanns Drive. The crash location is halfway between Huntington and Mason County, dispatchers also said.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:27 a.m. The road will be shut down until crews can clean the scene, according to dispatchers.

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department responded.

