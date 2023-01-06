ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Aubrey Plaza’s Husband? Everything We Know About Jeff Baena

By Greta Heggeness
 4 days ago

Aubrey Plaza is widely recognized for Parks and Recreation , Emily the Criminal and—most recently— The White Lotus . But few Plaza-stans know much about the Golden Globe nominee ’s other half slash husband, Jeff Baena. That’s where we come in.

Keep scrolling for details on Aubrey Plaza’s husband.

1. Who is Aubrey Plaza’s husband, Jeff Baena?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhWHl_0k5uO7Tf00

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The writer slash director is the mastermind behind titles like I Heart Huckabees , Digging for Fire and Horse Girl . He has also worked with Plaza on several projects, including Life After Beth (the 2014 movie, not the Hulu show starring Amy Schumer), Joshy , The Little Hours and Spin Me Round .

2. When did they start dating?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJCfu_0k5uO7Tf00

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Unfortunately, we don’t know very much about their relationship because they’ve kept personal details under wraps. However, we do know that they started dating in 2011.

Plaza previously told People that the key to their successful relationship is their shared interests. “I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level,” she said. “So, obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.”

3. Have they attended any public events?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5xph_0k5uO7Tf00

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

From red carpet events to press tours, they’ve done it all. Plaza could bring Baena to the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards , where she’s nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus . She’s up against Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus , Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble , Niecy Nash for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven .

4. Are they married?

In May 2021, Plaza revealed that she secretly tied the knot with Baena. The White Lotus star announced the exciting news by referring to Baena as her “darling husband” on Instagram. The caption read, “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble.”

