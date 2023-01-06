Two-day festival for LEGO lovers takes over the Columbus Convention Center
If you build it (with 1+ million LEGOs) , they will come.
Or at least that’s the goal of Brick Fest Live — a two-day festival taking place in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 14 + Sunday, Jan. 15 . This will be the ultimate paradise for LEGO lovers with rare merchandise , interactive experiences, and creations of all sizes . No need to build up anticipation any more — here’s what you can expect.
Those who opt for a VIP ticket will have access to an exclusive build event, a specialty badge, and a collectible event pin. VIP tickets are $37.99 per day , and general admission is $19.99 per day . Kids under three years old get in free.
Additionally, there will be live stage shows where popular LEGO builders will be performing demonstrations. If that ignites your creative juices, head over to the hands-on build zones to put that inspiration to work.
The show will also have various vendor stands selling LEGOs, so keep your eyes out for rare bricks to add to your collection.
Laying the foundationBrick Fest Live kicks off on Saturday at 9 a.m. , and at 10 a.m. on Sunday . If those start times are too early, there are other tickets available with different entry times, including 2 p.m. on Saturday , and 1 p.m. on Sunday .
Help build historyThroughout the event, attendees can help build a Guinness World Record mosaic out of LEGOs. The current record is 330+ sqft and this attempt aims to shatter that record with builders adding their customized creations to the art display.
LEGOs brought to lifeFans will also find life-sized LEGO creations scattered all about the Convention Center with past themes including Marvel superheroes , Star Wars characters , and famous buildings from around the world .
