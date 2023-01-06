Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 9: West Springfield defeats Agawam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monday’s game between West Springfield and Agawam came down the wire, with the Terriers coming out on top, winning 57-54.
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: With Solid Win Over CM, St. John’s Prep Back At #1; Big Week Ahead For Belmont
To quote a famous lyric from The Who, “Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss.” is the theme this week. Pre-season #1 St. John’s Prep (5-1-1) fell out of the top spot in last week’s rankings, but reappears in this latest HNIB News Massachusetts Boys Divsion 1 Top 20, thanks to Saturday’s 6-3 win over Catholic Memorial, who had taken over the top spot. SJP looks ahead to league games with St. John’s of Shrewsbury (Wednesday) and Malden Catholic (Sunday).
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 9: Strong start pushes Pope Francis past Southwick & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Pope Francis upped its winning streak to seven games with a 54-41 victory over Southwick on Monday night. The Rams’ loss brings their win streak of three to an end.
Pawtucket Times
Cooley, Friars receive first 2024 verbal commitment from Worcester Academy's Kayvaun Mulready
PROVIDENCE – One of Providence College’s top targets from the Class of 2024 was in the house for last Wednesday’s victory over UConn. Truth be told, Kayvaun Mulready’s mind was already made up well in advance of the Friars taking down the Huskies to the delight of the sellout crowd of 12,400 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
zagsblog.com
Providence lands 4-star shooting guard Kayvaun Mulready
Kayvaun Mulready, the 6-foot-4 Class of 2024 shooting guard from Worcester Academy, committed to Providence on Sunday. Ranked the No. 15 shooting guard in 2024 by 247Sports.com, he also considered UConn, Marquette and Maryland. “I see Coach [Ed] Cooley as an amazing coach, which is why he won the coach...
Spalding Hoophall Classic will put Springfield in the national spotlight
Greg Procino has been here from the beginning, so he knows the long road taken to make the Spalding Hoophall Classic the must-see national high school basketball showcase it’s become. He doesn’t sound surprised, but he is gratified. “From my perspective, seeing the different versions of it, it’s...
Patriots 2023 mock drafts: WR Quentin Johnston an option? Experts make their picks
The 2022 season is over for the New England Patriots. That means it’s time to look forward to the 2023 NFL Draft and the No. 14 overall pick. The Patriots are currently locked into their best pick since 2008 with a number of potential needs on the roster. Will...
FanDuel Ohio: claim bet $5, get $200 bonus for NBA tonight
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are a ton of NBA and NHL games set for the next few days and you can turn a...
Arnold Palmer played here: Storied Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton sold for $4.1 million
SUTTON - Michael O’Brien and Jay Kunkel tried to purchase Pleasant Valley Country Club during a foreclosure auction in 2010, but they were outbid by John Magill Sr. In March of 2020, they came close to purchasing the club from the Magill family, but decided against it because of the pandemic. Now, finally, the...
darientimes.com
UConn commit Youssouf Singare is a center from Mali with great work ethic. Sound familiar?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan. One from Bamako, Mali, some 4,500 miles from Storrs. The other from Bristol, some 45 miles from campus. If the Bamako-Bristol combo is unique, UConn fans should get used to it. There may be...
Where to buy tickets to Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield
Red Sox Winter Weekend will return to MGM Springfield after a two-year hiatus. Fans can still purchase tickets to the event online. To mark the unofficial start of the baseball season, the Red Sox will first spend a winter weekend at MGM Springfield meeting with fans, signing autographs, and more before heading to Fort Myers for Spring Training. Red Sox Winter Weekend will be held on Jan. 20 and 21 at MGM Springfield and MassMutual Center. Fans looking to attend the weekend can still buy tickets online using VividSeats.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen finalists selected for 2023
The 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen pageant was held at the Holyoke High School on Jan. 7 with 10 contestants hoping to be one of the five finalists for the title of 2023 Grand Colleen. The 10 contestants included Mara M. Downi,e of Holyoke, Ellie R. Westcott, of...
Following interviews, Ware School Committee to appoint new superintendent this week
WARE — The School Committee is scheduled to interview three finalists this week and appoint a new superintendent Friday, with in-person interviews occurring Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the high school library. Prior to the 6:30 p.m. public interviews, the candidates will attend meet and greets in the cafeteria...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $340 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 18-43-48-60-69,...
East-west rail commission sets 2nd meeting in Greenfield as boosters look to discuss nuts-and-bolts governance
GREENFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission will host its second meeting later this month in Greenfield. Boosters hope commissioners at that meeting will start hashing out who will build, govern and fund the long-planned east-west passenger rail expansion. “The first hearing was more of a focus on...
Three bobcats in this video from Springfield
A 22News viewer sent a video of three bobcats walking across a driveway in Springfield.
Mass. State Lottery: Two $1 million scratch tickets claimed in 1 day
Two Massachusetts State Lottery players joined the millionaire’s club on Monday, Jan. 9, with each winner claiming a $1 million scratch ticket, according to the organization. There were also two $100,000 lottery winners on Monday. One of the $1 million winners purchased their scratch ticket from Wyman’s Liquors in...
Eyewitness News
Rhode Island man dies after hitting Exit sign, going airborne on I-95 in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Rhode Island man is dead after a rollover crash on I-95 north. The crash was reported to the DOT at 4:51 a.m. State police say a driver went airborne after driving off the roadway and hitting the Exit 65 sign. State police say his car landed on the Exit 65 off-ramp upside down.
Western Massachusetts legislators need coordinated voice (Editorial)
The Healey Administration has promised to keep the needs of Western Massachusetts in mind. What’s important to remember, both in Boston and in our region, is that these needs are as diverse as are the communities and people who live here. The priorities of the four western counties, which...
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield woman after van totaled in crash
A Springfield quadriplegic was said to have lost her ability to connect with the outside world after her mobility-accessible van was totaled by an uninsured driver in a December crash. Now faced with no way to travel or purchase a replacement vehicle, a local Springfield resident launched a GoFundMe to help her purchase a new accessible vehicle.
