To quote a famous lyric from The Who, “Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss.” is the theme this week. Pre-season #1 St. John’s Prep (5-1-1) fell out of the top spot in last week’s rankings, but reappears in this latest HNIB News Massachusetts Boys Divsion 1 Top 20, thanks to Saturday’s 6-3 win over Catholic Memorial, who had taken over the top spot. SJP looks ahead to league games with St. John’s of Shrewsbury (Wednesday) and Malden Catholic (Sunday).

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO