ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
myfox28columbus.com

Highway to be renamed after fallen ODNR officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A highway that passes through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 578, which will designate part of State Route 73 as the “Natural...
OHIO STATE
9&10 News

Truck Driver Crushed to Death at Steel Plant Near Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a truck driver died at a suburban Detroit steel plant after he apparently fell between a truck and a trailer and was crushed. The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports the 61-year-old Shelby Township man died Thursday in Warren following the industrial accident at Super Steel Treating Company.
WARREN, MI
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
MICHIGAN STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio high school student dies after collapsing in class

MT. ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) — An Ohio student died after suffering a heart problem in class at his high school. Staff at Western Brown High School started CPR on Blaze Jacobs during class Monday. He was rushed to Children's Hospital in Cincinnati, but did not survive. Western Brown High...
MOUNT ORAB, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy