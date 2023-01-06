ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
CINCINNATI, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her

So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?

It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State

The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
IOWA STATE
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity

Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: 40 years ago, truckers voted to go on strike

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forty years ago, truckers in Iowa went on strike, blaming large increases in the fees the truckers paid to the government. Watch the video above to learn more about the strike and what led up to it in January of 1983.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

USDA Fines Major Iowa Puppy Mill After Years Of Violations

The featured image is a stock image, it was not taken on-site. A repeat offender has been cited for violations by the USDA yet again. Over the past six years, Happy Puppy dog-breeding has been cited for many violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They have recently received a fine of $12,600 for euthanizing unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections. According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, the animals would then be left alone to die.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa

Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
IOWA STATE
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa

PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
IOWA STATE
