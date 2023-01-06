Read full article on original website
Related
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her
So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?
It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
KCCI.com
'Unexpected logistical issue' prevents some Iowa nursing home workers from receiving paycheck
Some Iowa nursing home workers say they are going without a paycheck. A few KCCI viewers alerted us to the issue on Monday. Arboreta Healthcare says it recently switched to a new payroll company. Arboreta's CEO sent KCCI the following statement:. "We are transitioning to a new payroll company and...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity
Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: 40 years ago, truckers voted to go on strike
DES MOINES, Iowa — Forty years ago, truckers in Iowa went on strike, blaming large increases in the fees the truckers paid to the government. Watch the video above to learn more about the strike and what led up to it in January of 1983.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
USDA Fines Major Iowa Puppy Mill After Years Of Violations
The featured image is a stock image, it was not taken on-site. A repeat offender has been cited for violations by the USDA yet again. Over the past six years, Happy Puppy dog-breeding has been cited for many violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They have recently received a fine of $12,600 for euthanizing unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections. According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, the animals would then be left alone to die.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa
Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
KBOE Radio
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa
PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
Daily Iowan
Reynolds approves second round of grants to increase child care funding in Iowa
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded a second round of grants to increase access to child care in the Iowa. A total of $443,324 will be awarded through the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to help employees cover the cost of child care for employees in Iowa.
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
Big question for Iowa lawmakers: How much more money for private schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The freshman class in 2023’s Iowa legislature is large: 39 of the 100 are new to the job this year. And they will become part of a debate that has carried over from the past two years from the veterans who remain. Governor Kim Reynolds wants to switch millions of dollars […]
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1