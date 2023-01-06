ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival

The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Busch Gardens shares details about Mardi Gras celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Mardi Gras celebration returns Jan. 14, and the park has shared more details about the event. The celebration will run select dates through March 5. It wil feature live entertainment, a parade and New Orleans-inspired dishes. Mardi Gras will run select...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Video: Manatee released in Apollo Beach after being rehabilitated

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — After a successful recovery, Corduroy the manatee was released in Apollo Beach on Tuesday morning. ZooTampa, a member of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), released Corduroy at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center. Corduroy had head trauma and a propeller wound across his face,...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Girl Who Loved Christmas Succumbs to Cancer

Mackenzie Orth, an 8 ½-year-old cancer patient who was celebrated with a special Christmas gathering at her Lake Morton-area home in mid-December, died early Sunday morning with her parents, Brittany Henderson and Joe Orth, by her side. “She is the most beautiful soul in this entire world and we...
LAKELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Lakeland's Munn Park to get makeover

LAKELAND, Fla. — Munn Park in downtown Lakeland will soon get a makeover as the city looks to extend its pedestrian-friendly streets to what it calls its “town square.”. Some business owners are looking forward to the makeover. The city will hold two public forums — Tuesday from...
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New features coming to SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
SARASOTA, FL
mor-tv.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy