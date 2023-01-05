ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Hofstra Drops Tight Match At Bucknell

Lewisburg, PA - Hofstra and Bucknell split 10 matches but the Bison won the decisive final match at 285 pounds to snatch an 18-17 victory over the Pride in an Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association match at Davis Gym. Hofstra slipped to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the EIWA with the...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Busy Stretch Begins With Home Tilt Against Monmouth

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will begin a busy stretch that will see them play three games in six days when the Pride hosts Monmouth on Wednesday evening. Tip-off from the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available by...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Athletics Appoints Dr. Rebecca Bertuccio As First Associate Director of Athletics for Mental Health Services

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University Department of Athletics is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Rebecca Bertuccio as the department's first associate director of athletics for mental health services. Dr. Bertuccio will assist the Pride's more than 400 student-athletes in all aspects of their mental health and wellness. The appointment was announced today by Hofstra Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Estrada Garners CAA Player Of The Week Award For Second Time

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra redshirt senior Aaron Estrada was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week, it was announced by the conference office this morning. Estrada, who captured the award after leading the Pride to a pair of victories last week, earns his second weekly honor of the season after being named the CAA Player of the Week on November 21 as well.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Stumbles At Home to North Carolina A&T

Hempstead, NY - Emma Von Essen had a team-high nine points in Hofstra's 63-44 loss to North Carolina A&T in a Colonial Athletic Association game at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex Sunday afternoon. The Aggies saw three players in double figures, led by Jazmin Harris' 16 points.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

