Hempstead, NY - Hofstra redshirt senior Aaron Estrada was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week, it was announced by the conference office this morning. Estrada, who captured the award after leading the Pride to a pair of victories last week, earns his second weekly honor of the season after being named the CAA Player of the Week on November 21 as well.

