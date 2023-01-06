ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman makes grand gesture to son and grandson after starting new year by hitting on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket

A Massachusetts woman started the year off right by hitting big money on a state lottery scratch ticket and she already plans to make a big gesture towards her son and grandson. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ivy Veal-Sanders is the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner...
ValueWalk

Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said

Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
WUPE

If You Were to Move Out of Massachusetts, Where Would You Go?

For those that know me, I've lived in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts all my life. I've seen many awesome things happen over the years including so many different weather patterns. But I've noticed something that's actually pretty depressing if you ask me. That is the fact that everyone seems to be leaving the state!
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway

A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
eenews.net

Mass. unveils plans to roll back gas in new buildings

Massachusetts energy officials are planning to shrink natural gas’s role in heating new buildings, as new Democratic Gov. Maura Healey faces steep challenges with her energy and climate agenda. Late last year, the Department of Energy Resources issued draft and final rules that promote electrification of space and water...
country1025.com

Fast Food – Who Has the Most Locations in Massachusetts? Here’s the Top 10

Place your bets! Who has the most locations in the Bay State?. If you just guessed McDonald’s – great guess – but it’s wrong. Fast and casual has worked it’s way into our every day lives. We’re so full of chores, and work, and daily tasks that sometimes there’s no time to whip up a satisfying home-cooked meal. In fact, many of us don’t even know where to start to whip up a home-cooked meal so a quick bag of hot grub comes in pretty handy. Because of that there is no shortage of fast food options sprinkled throughout the state. So which fast food empire is cranking out the most here in Massachusetts? A peek at location numbers will give us a quick read. Here are the Top 10 Fast Food Franchises in Massachusetts based on # of locations:
FUN 107

It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
