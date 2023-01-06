ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Meet Apollo Creed from ‘Rocky’

By Wild Bill Wood
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a who’s who of who’s in the movies.

And from television.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at FAN EXPO .

In the spotlight is New Orleans’ native, actor Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed from the Rocky movies.

And you can be there, too.

It’s at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

It’s all weekend in New Orleans.

That’s Friday, January 6 through Sunday, January 8.

You’ll see stars from Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, Breaking Bad, The Office, and of course, Apollo Creed, that’s actor and director Carl Weathers.

