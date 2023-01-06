ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WKRC

Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend. Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police were called...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man dies after shooting in Covington, 2 juveniles in custody

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting that happened in Covington Friday. Police were called to the scene at Greenup and East 20th Street just before 8 p.m. They found two men with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg and treated at the hospital.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deadly shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 flown to the hospital after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was flown to the hospital after a crash in Brown County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road in Franklin Township at about 7:15 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and the teen...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
cbs4indy.com

Property caretaker shot after confronting hunters

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without permission in southwestern Union County. The caretaker was inflicted with a gunshot wound after the conversation escalated in the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 6. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
UNION COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Air Care responds with teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers. It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said. A single vehicle was involved. The medical helicopter...
BROWN COUNTY, OH

