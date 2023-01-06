Teen killed after late-night shooting in Raleigh, juvenile in custody

A juvenile male died Friday after being shot late Thursday night, Raleigh Police said.

Raleigh Police said Friday a male juvenile is in custody and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police did not identify the suspect or the teen who was killed.

At 10:53 p.m. on Thursday, a juvenile male was shot near the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh, the statement said. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police encourage anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.