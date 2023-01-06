Read full article on original website
Houseman earns lifetime achievement award
A former Taney County presiding commissioner has been given a lifetime achievement award from the Missouri Association of Counties. Ron Houseman was one of three presented the Juanita Donehue Lifetime Achievement Award during the MAC’s annual conference Nov. 21 to 23. The award for 2022 is the second time MAC has given the award following last year’s initial recipient, retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.
BRAC takes official ownership of Historic Owen Theatre
The Branson Regional Arts Council are officially theatre owners. Earlier this month the non-profit arts council announced they had officially purchased the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. “Over the past 5 years, we have been leasing the Historic Owen Theatre with a purchase option,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber...
Mercy has hired 32 doctors, specialists in recent months
Mercy said Monday (Jan. 9) it has hired 32 doctors and specialists toward its goal of hiring 100 as part of a $500 million expansion plan in Northwest Arkansas. The expansion is geared to meet the region’s growing population. The $500 million plan would double Mercy’s regional primary care...
Forsyth Mayor resigns
The Mayor of Forsyth turned in her resignation letter for aldermen approval at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially resigned her position due to rising health concerns. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor in 2019 when she was appointed, after then Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman stepped down due to his own health reasons. Dougherty was sworn in and officially began her duties as the new mayor on Dec. 19, 2019. Dougherty was retired from her position as technology director at the Forsyth School District, which she had held for 20 years, when she accepted the appointment. She has since been elected to two terms as mayor.
Springfield to receive $500k for Green for Greene program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is receiving half of a million dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency to help put more people into new careers. The money would expand the Green for Greene program, which helps train people for those jobs. The Green for Greene program is entering its sixth year at the Missouri […]
Hollister to pitch in for police department roof repair
The city of Hollister will be pitching in to make repairs to Hollister Police Department’s roof. City Administrator Rick Zeigenfuss said he and Deputy Administrator Denise Olmstead met with Hollister Police Chief Schmidt in regards to a continued roof leak on the building. Currently, over $50,000 has been spent trying to correct the issue, caused by expansion and contraction.
County officials examine mental health and justice issues
A recent gathering of Stone and Taney county officials examined the nexus of mental health issues and the legal system. The conference revolved around SIM, Sequential Intercept Mapping, and the way the program practically works within a community. “The SIM helps communities identify resources and gaps in services at each...
Local partnership brews conservation efforts
Wonders of Wildlife has partnered with a local brewery to raise awareness and proceeds for conservation efforts involving sea turtles. Mother’s Brewing Company, in conjunction with Wonders of Wildlife, has created the “Izzy Lager,” fondly named after one of WOW’s green sea turtles who suffered injuries in the wild and has been rehabilitated at the aquarium.
Coffee drive-thru to be built on Sunshine as Springfield City Council debate ends
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A debate over a coffee shop in Springfield ends with developers getting an okay from the city council. The city council granted the permit needed to move the “7 Brew” coffee shop out of its previous holding pattern with Springfield leaders. The city council returned Monday night after the issue was tabled for […]
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grieving couple is asking, what happened? There was a fundraiser in honor of their little girl who died in a drowning accident. Months later, the family tells On Your Side, they never got the money and never heard from the business owner who collected the donations. But Ashley Reynolds got a hold of him and got his explanation.
Fritz’s Adventure offering area appreciation to 43 counties
To help kick-off the new year, Fritz’s Adventure is giving area residents the opportunity to experience their Branson attraction at a discounted rate with the return of the annual area appreciation. Now through Sunday, Feb. 26, residents of more than 40 surrounding counties are invited to visit Fritz’s Adventure...
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Effective Monday at 9:00 a.m., Barry County Emergency Services will start dispatching for the Barry County portion of Monett. When calling the Monett Justice Center administration phone line, there will be a new menu in which you will choose the county the incident is occurring. This phone menu should get you to the proper location, if not, you’ll be transferred to the correct county.
Crain Volkswagen of Fayetteville files suit over a rival lot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a recent article from Arkansas Business, a month-old Volkswagen dealership in Rogers is open and thriving, but an established Fayetteville dealer is asking the courts to put the brakes on its new rival. The dispute has placed a spotlight on two of Arkansas’ better-known...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
JATC gives gifts to children
The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County provided 108 children with Christmas gifts in 2022. The JATC hosted its Christmas Assistance Project, which provided gift bags for children ages newborn to 5 years old. The organization selected children who are enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs sponsored by...
Murder charges filed against two Springfield EMS personnel
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges Tuesday in connection with the death of Earl Moore Jr., 35, of Springfield, who they transported to a hospital. Wright said the two Lifestar EMS employees, Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, were responsible for Moore suffocating. According to details released...
New store opens in Sarcoxie, offering more shopping options in small, rural town
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Last Friday, January 6, 2023, marked the opening of a new store giving people in the former Strawberry capital of the world another option to shop for household items, food and more. Family Dollar / Dollar Tree is a relatively new “combo” store concept located at...
29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County
Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
