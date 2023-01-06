Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned. The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year. The dispute over insurance...
Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming To Lake Charles
After a couple of years of businesses being closed down due to the hurricanes, it is nice to see them all coming back. It is also cool to see new eateries popping up in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area. With that being said, there is another new restaurant...
calcasieu.info
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected. Vinton, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the City of Orange, Texas, and the Vinton Police Department announced that I-10 west near the Louisiana-Texas state line will be closed on January 7, from 5 am until at least 6 pm.
Lake Charles American Press
Woman arrested on drug charges after driving through construction zone
A Lake Charles woman was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday in Jeff Davis Parish after the vehicle she was a passenger in drove through a closed construction zone near U.S. 165 in Iowa. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, was arrested on charges of resisting an officer by refusal to identify...
KSLA
VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX
Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
kjas.com
South LA crawfish suppliers say negative crop while Newton restaurant says no problems here
Crawfish suppliers in south Louisiana say that last year’s extremely hot summer and drought conditions followed by a bitterly cold weather event in December is negatively affecting this year’s crawfish supply. However, a Newton restaurant says they’re getting some nice size crawfish so far. A report filed...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Lake Charles American Press
1/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Castille Anthony Hebert, 43, 7117 Starboard Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury.; direct contempt of court. Matthew Shane Knight, 47, Bastrop — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000. Catrice Renee Thomas, 40,...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
magic1029fm.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Tragedy after Bicyclist Killed While Riding Down a Road Near Gueydan
A 60-year-old man riding his bicycle at around 7 o'clock Monday night was struck and killed. Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate the fatal crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road. Troop I State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the bicyclist...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 3 – January 6
Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office, the following people failed to appear in court and...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023.
KPLC TV
King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
Woman in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Posing As a Doctor
She got away with it for only so long. A woman in Allen Parish has been arrested after she allegedly posed as a dermatologist and treated patients in her own "practice". KNOE reports that Erica Giles had opened up a practice and was offering services she was not licensed to perform in the city of Oakdale, La.
calcasieu.info
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction stands for man who shot at officers outside a Sulphur hotel
The conviction of a Lake Charles man who shot at police officers during a standoff at a Sulphur hotel will stand. El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was originally convicted in 2018 for shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur. At the time of the standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street.
