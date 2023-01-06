ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPLC TV

Owners of Capital One tower reach settlement with insurance company

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owners of the Capital One tower have reached a settlement with their insurance company, KPLC has learned. The building received major damage during Hurricane Laura. After the tower sat for two years, some restoration work was done late last year. The dispute over insurance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
DERIDDER, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont in Jefferson County, Texas, is renowned for being one of the first places discovered for oil, paving the way for the 1900s oil boom. It is nestled in the southeastern portion of Texas. This city meanders on the shores of the Neches River, which ultimately leads to the Sabine...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

1/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Castille Anthony Hebert, 43, 7117 Starboard Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury.; direct contempt of court. Matthew Shane Knight, 47, Bastrop — theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000. Catrice Renee Thomas, 40,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles

Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction stands for man who shot at officers outside a Sulphur hotel

The conviction of a Lake Charles man who shot at police officers during a standoff at a Sulphur hotel will stand. El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was originally convicted in 2018 for shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at the Super 8 Motel in Sulphur. At the time of the standoff, Bartie was being sought for drive-by shootings on Cline Street.
SULPHUR, LA
