Albany, NY

South End Grocery in Albany debuts discount program

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTzoP_0k5uLvC100

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany’s new South End Grocery has begun offering a discount program to help those that qualify. The discounts can be combined for a maximum 30% off.

“These discounts are reparative and take into account decades of mistreatment, human rights concerns, and contemporary equity lenses,” said a South End Grocery Facebook post .

Identification is required to qualify. South End Grocery also offers confidential discounts for single mothers and fathers facing potential ongoing traumas.

South End Grocery opens to reverse “food desert”

Discounts

  • South End residents in the 12202 zip code: 25% off
  • Downtown residents in the 12207 zip code: 20% off
  • City of Albany residents outside of 12202 and 12207 zip codes: 10% off
  • Persons of color from the global African diaspora: 10% off
  • Indigenous people: 10% off
  • Veterans: 10% off
  • Families whose property was taken to build Albany’s Capital Plaza: 5% off
  • School district employees, college and trade students, EMS and firefighters: 5% off

South End Grocery is a not-for-profit grocery store that offers healthy food options that were previously out of reach for residents on the city’s south end. The store officially opened on December 27 in the former McDonald’s building at 106 South Pearl Street.

