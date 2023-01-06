South End Grocery in Albany debuts discount program

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany’s new South End Grocery has begun offering a discount program to help those that qualify. The discounts can be combined for a maximum 30% off.

“These discounts are reparative and take into account decades of mistreatment, human rights concerns, and contemporary equity lenses,” said a South End Grocery Facebook post .

Identification is required to qualify. South End Grocery also offers confidential discounts for single mothers and fathers facing potential ongoing traumas.

Discounts

South End residents in the 12202 zip code: 25% off

Downtown residents in the 12207 zip code: 20% off

City of Albany residents outside of 12202 and 12207 zip codes: 10% off

Persons of color from the global African diaspora: 10% off

Indigenous people: 10% off

Veterans: 10% off

Families whose property was taken to build Albany’s Capital Plaza: 5% off

School district employees, college and trade students, EMS and firefighters: 5% off

South End Grocery is a not-for-profit grocery store that offers healthy food options that were previously out of reach for residents on the city’s south end. The store officially opened on December 27 in the former McDonald’s building at 106 South Pearl Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.