Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Too little too late for San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent
Former San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent is finally starting to get some traction for the Hall of Fame. The problem is that it is coming far too late to matter. On Monday, C. Trent Rosencrans from The Athletic revealed his Hall of Fame ballot. He voted for ten players, with Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent, and Billy Wagner joining the six players he voted for on his previous ballot. With this ballot, Kent has now gained 25 votes from the BBWAA and has crossed the 50% mark.
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
Braves rumors: 1 more trade Atlanta should make this offseason
The Braves might be done making splashes heading into 2023 but there’s still one more trade that Atlanta could pull off this offseason to help the club. There haven’t been many big moves made by the Atlanta Braves in the offseason thus far, aside from landing catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with Oakland. They, in typical Alex Anthopoulos fashion, signed the newcomer to a long-term extension that adds him to the team’s elite young core.
Pittsburgh Pirates set to land top prospect Jun-seok Shim
The Pittsburgh Pirates may be set to add one of the top international prospects to their organization. According to Daniel Kim, the Pirates are set to sign Jun-seok Shim, an 18 year old right handed pitcher from South Korea. Jun-seok Shim immediately one of Pittsburgh Pirates top prospects. Shim had...
Trevor Story injury makes Red Sox missing on Carlos Correa even worse
The Boston Red Sox will be without Trevor Story to start the regular season, as the star infielder will undergo Tommy John surgery. Trevor Story will be out for a solid chunk of the 2023 season as he undergoes Tommy John surgery. Without him, it’s unclear where the Red Sox will turn.
Former White Sox starter signs with the Marlins, prompting trade rumors
The Miami Marlins were just one signing away from a fire sale. After adding Johnny Cueto to their rotation, Miami has all they need to trade Pablo Lopez, should they wish. Johnny Cueto had a successful redemption arc last season with the Chicago White Sox. He posted a 3.35 ERA (118 ERA+) and 3.79 FIP across 24 starts on the South Side of Chicago, and is a solid addition on what was a crowded pitching market to start the offseason.
