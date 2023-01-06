Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Consumer Credit Counseling to Offer Tenant Training Class
Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan is gearing up for a free Tenant Training Class. This informational session, in collaboration with Rent Smart, will teach participants how to become knowledgeable tenants, whether they are currently renting or are considering renting in the future. The class is free, with funding being...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Veteran Service Commission to Look Over Assistance Requests This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Veteran Service Commission will be in the Vet Service Office at 9:30 this morning. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the group will enter a closed session to review applications for assistance. Veteran...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Board of Education to Discuss New Positions, Proposed Referendum
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will begin at 6:99 p.m. in the Board Room at the District Office on Lindbergh Drive, where the public will be given time to voice their input. After reviewing the previous...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force to Wear Blue This Week to Raise Awareness
Human trafficking remains a major issue that tends to slide under most people’s radar. According to the Human Trafficking Institute, seven federal human trafficking cases were filed in 2021, with 14 defendants being convicted. The Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force is looking to raise more awareness of the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Releases the 2022 Community Health Assessment
The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment (CHA). This report helps define the health of a community by exploring successes, gaps, and barriers that exist in Manitowoc County and assists in the identification of priorities, and leads to the subsequent creation of a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).
seehafernews.com
League of Women Voters to Host Mental Health Workshop Later This Month
The League of Women Voters of Manitowoc County will be hosting a mental health workshop later this month. The program entitled “Mental Health in the Workplace” will be held at Orion Energy Systems, located at 2210 Woodland Drive in Manitowoc, on Thursday, January 26th. The program is being...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Special Needs Alert Form’ helps Brown County identify people if needed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is facing criminal charges, accused of leaving her children alone over the weekend. Police say while she went out drinking, her son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Police used a special database to discover the child is non-verbal and has special needs.
seehafernews.com
American Legion Post 477 and Scott’s Vending to Host Dart Tournament This Weekend
Dart throwers from around the area are being invited out to Shadows Bar in School Hill this weekend for a fundraising tournament. The proceeds from the event, organized by Scott’s Vending and American Legion Post 477 out of St. Nazianz, will go to Old Glory Honor Flight as they continue their goal of giving aging veterans the opportunity to see national monuments.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Talks Radon: What Is It? Why Should We Care? What Should We Do?
The Manitowoc County Health Department is warning of the dangers of radon. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program last week Manitowoc County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert explained that radon is an odorless, colorless gas that is naturally found in soil. “It is the number one cause...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board of Adjustment to Meet This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex at 9:00 this morning. They will be looking over a Conditional Use Request from a property owner in the Town of Kossuth before also looking over a pair of Variance requests.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Board of Appeals and Plan Commission to Begin the Week
There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Board of Appeals will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. where they will discuss an appeal submitted by a resident that lives in the 800 block of Buchholz Street. This resident is looking to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Look Over Patrol Officer Eligibility List
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will be in the lower level of the Public Safety Building at 4:30 p.m. and will give the public time to comment. Then, after looking over the Police Department, Fire...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
14 fire departments respond to large structure fire in Sheboygan County | By Sgt. Trevor Bethke
January 9, 2023 – Sheboygan Co., WI – On Monday, January 9,2023 the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call of a structure fire at N7321 Deerfield Lane, in the Town of Mosel. Upon the arrival of deputies, they reported a large amount of smoke and...
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
wpr.org
Family-owned Manitowoc company incorporates sustainability into new facility
A small, family-owned company in northeast Wisconsin had sustainability in mind when it finalized an expansion last month. Dramm Corp. in Manitowoc recently opened its new headquarters and production facility. The company has about 100 employees, and produces equipment, fertilizers and water treatment systems for professional greenhouses and home gardeners.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
b93radio.com
Showdown Likely Over Administrator Wolf’s Proposed Termination During Special Meeting Monday
The Sheboygan Common Council will hold a special meeting at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to consider a resolution by Alderpersons Felde and Filicky-Peneski terminating Todd Wolf as City Administrator. Accounts vary as to the particulars of whatever issue, or issues, prompted the move, but an attorney was hired by the City to investigate the matter, and following the report of those results to the city, the Third Special Common Council Meeting was set to decide Wolf’s fate.
