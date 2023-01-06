Little Boy Gets Extremely Emotional When Formerly Incarcerated Dad Surprises Him

He was not expecting that.

Being separated from your parents is tough at any age, let alone as a young child. It's hard for kids to understand why their parents have to be away, no matter what the reason, but things get even more complicated when it comes to incarcerated parents, which is more common than you might think. According to the United States Department of Justice, more than 2.7 million children across the country have a parent in the prison system.

After a parent is released from prison, the reunion can be quite an emotional one, so it makes sense that this TikTok video is a bit of a tearjerker. A mom surprised her son with his dad after he was released from prison, and seeing this little boy's reaction is everything .

View the original article to see embedded media.



While Mom went to pick Dad up, the little boy's uncle kept him busy, taking him on a fun day trip. When they got back, his mom told him that she planned a video visit with his dad since he had just celebrated his birthday. The little boy was excited enough about that, but then, when his dad was actually there and in person instead of on video, he immediately started crying.

There's no doubt that this little boy missed his dad big time... and as far as we can tell from this video, the feeling was definitely mutual.

They celebrated Christmas together late, did push ups together, and played games together. It looked as though no time had passed!

It's so good to see this boy and his dad back together again, and we can only imagine how happy this family must be. There's no doubt they won't take this time for granted!

