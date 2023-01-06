ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Little Boy Gets Extremely Emotional When Formerly Incarcerated Dad Surprises Him

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Kl98_0k5uLau000

He was not expecting that.

Being separated from your parents is tough at any age, let alone as a young child. It's hard for kids to understand why their parents have to be away, no matter what the reason, but things get even more complicated when it comes to incarcerated parents, which is more common than you might think. According to the United States Department of Justice, more than 2.7 million children across the country have a parent in the prison system.

After a parent is released from prison, the reunion can be quite an emotional one, so it makes sense that this TikTok video is a bit of a tearjerker. A mom surprised her son with his dad after he was released from prison, and seeing this little boy's reaction is everything .

View the original article to see embedded media.


While Mom went to pick Dad up, the little boy's uncle kept him busy, taking him on a fun day trip. When they got back, his mom told him that she planned a video visit with his dad since he had just celebrated his birthday. The little boy was excited enough about that, but then, when his dad was actually there and in person instead of on video, he immediately started crying.

There's no doubt that this little boy missed his dad big time... and as far as we can tell from this video, the feeling was definitely mutual.

They celebrated Christmas together late, did push ups together, and played games together. It looked as though no time had passed!

It's so good to see this boy and his dad back together again, and we can only imagine how happy this family must be. There's no doubt they won't take this time for granted!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Tyla

Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her

They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Lefty Graves

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Alisha Starr

Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior

A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Mary Duncan

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
New York Post

My mom exposed my cheating ex-hubby in our family Christmas card — I’m traumatized

Merry Ex-mas, y’all. A suddenly single woman with “the most passive aggressive Southern mom in the world” is cringing with embarrassment after her mother shared the intimate particulars of her recent divorce from her ferociously unfaithful husband.  “My mom detailed every indiscretion that my ex-husband did after he let me know that he wanted a divorce and didn’t want to work on anything,” said divorcée Laura Kinney, 30, from Atlanta, in a viral TikTok vent.  “She’s letting all of our [friends and family] know — down to the detail of the date that our divorce was finalized,” the disgruntled blond groaned.  In the...
ATLANTA, GA
Time Out Global

These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more

Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
Briana B.

Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
655
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy