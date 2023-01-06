ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Sun and clouds mix on seasonable day in NY and NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) -- For many people, New Year's resolutions tend to focus on health but sometimes those resolutions can be hard to keep up. Cultural commentator predicts 2023 entertainment …. Jason Lee, who is known for his unfiltered and colorful commentary on the cross-section of culture and entertainment topics,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

House 40K by converting more NYC offices: Adams plan

Millions of square feet of New York City office space could be converted to residential real estate capable of holding up to 40,000 people under a new proposal from the Adams administration aimed at taking a bite out of the city’s housing crunch. House 40K by converting more NYC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

1,000+ buildings have chronic lack of heat, report finds

There are 1,077 buildings in New York City where there were more than five heat complaints each winter between 2017 and 2021, according to a report from the NYC Comptroller. 1,000+ buildings have chronic lack of heat, report …. There are 1,077 buildings in New York City where there were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Skate with a view at Sky Skate rink in Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sky Skate, a new skating rink, opened on Tuesday in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and skaters can expect an amazing view from the 1,024-square-foot rink. Tickets are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

How to take advantage of National Shop for Travel Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday is National Shop For Travel Day, a day to start thinking about planning for your next vacation. Gabe Saglie, a senior editor for Travelzoo, joined New York Living Tuesday morning, to share some travel trends and strategies for booking. Watch the video player for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Dietitian shares the best health resolutions for 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For many people, New Year’s resolutions tend to focus on health but sometimes those resolutions can be hard to keep up. Victoria Seaver, a registered dietician, has some guidelines on how to make sustainable health resolutions for the new year. Watch the video player...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Beloved dancing nurse battling shingles

Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Trial begins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Search for missing deaf woman moves to Brooklyn

The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. House 40K by converting more NYC offices: Adams plan. Millions...
BROOKLYN, NY

