President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting girlfriend, stealing beer from gas station before high-speed chase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for the man who led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase throughout El Paso after he shot his girlfriend and robbed several businesses with a gun was obtained. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez, 36, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly committed several crimes.
KFOX 14
Arrest made in Lees Drive deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police confirmed with KFOX14 that an act of vigilantism led...
KFOX 14
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
KFOX 14
2 dead, 8 injured in rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico involving human smuggling
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation into a deadly crash that killed two people and injured eight others in Santa Teresa remains ongoing. Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night. New Mexico State Police, along with Border Patrol,...
KFOX 14
2 dead, 8 injured following rollover crash in Santa Teresa
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. According to Dona Ana county sheriff, Kim Stewart, the accident occurred at 10:59p.m. and state police responded along with border patrol.
KFOX 14
Police identify person killed in crash along I-10 in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department have confirmed the name of the person killed in a crash in central El Paso Sunday morning as 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes of El Paso. The crash according to the El Paso Police Department happened on Interstate 10 west and...
KFOX 14
Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Our crew at the scene saw two vehicles that were damaged. Police responded to the scene. Use...
KFOX 14
Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
KFOX 14
Man arrested for cocaine possession near Sacred Heart Church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was arrested near Sacred Heart Church on South Oregon for drug possession, according to the El Paso Police Department. In an alley, officers found Yovani Jose Sanchez, 22, in the back of a 1985 Toyota pickup truck. According to court documents,...
KFOX 14
1 person in custody following pursuit involving 5 minors on I-10 near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 10 at the Texas-New Mexico line Monday morning. The pursuit began on I-10 in Vinton, Texas and ended in New Mexico passing the "Welcome to Texas" sign. The vehicle being pursued by...
KFOX 14
El Paso fire crews shut off gas lines in 2 separate incidents in east, northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews continued Tuesday afternoon to work on two separate damaged gas lines - one in east and another in northeast El Paso. The first damaged gas line was reported at 6666 Gateway East Blvd at the Holiday Inn Express near Airway Boulevard. An excavator...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
KFOX 14
Investigation into Border Patrol agent who slammed migrant to ground underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The violent encounter involving a Border Patrol agent and a migrant at a local shelter in downtown El Paso is now being investigated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility. In the video captured on the center's security camera on...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso begins reconstruction of Rojas Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will start the reconstruction of Rojas Dive beginning Tuesday. The $12 million project consists of the reconstruction of Rojas Drive from Joe Battle Blvd. to Bill Burnett Dr. The project also includes the widening of Rojas Dr. from a...
KFOX 14
One female taken to hospital with serious injuries after serious crash in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Sunland Park Fire Department's social media post, a female was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 200 block of Third Street at 1 a.m. said the fire department. The...
KFOX 14
El Paso residents asked to sign up for Emergency Assistance Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program is asking residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders...
KFOX 14
CBP holds change of command ceremony for Santa Teresa port of entry director
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A change of command for the Santa Teresa port of entry director ceremony took place Tuesday. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted the formal ceremony to recognize the appointment of Tony Hall II to the position of port director. The event included a...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant location closes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso has closed and a new concept restaurant is set to open downtown. The restaurant was located at Sunland Park Drive. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo...
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services expansion delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
